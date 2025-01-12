Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show hit with new copycat claims

The first look at the Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited Netflix lifestyle show has caused quite the stir – for all the wrong reasons.

Within hours of the trailer being released, it was pointed out that the show, titled With Love, Meghan, seemingly contains segments that bear more than a passing resemblance to other programs and celebrity offerings within the lifestyle space.

“People have noticed it looks like the stuff Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website puts out, as well as Martha Stewart’s books and TV shows,” a royal watcher tells New Idea. “It also looks as if Meghan has been inspired by Pippa Middleton’s party-planning book Celebrate.”

However, Meghan, 43, has especially been called out on the similarities to Emma’s Kitchen – a YouTube cooking show hosted by Emma Weymouth, the Marchioness of Bath.

Emma and Pippa have both done similar lifestyle projects. (Credit: Netflix/Supplied)

Who exactly is the Marchioness of Bath?

Emma, 38, married into the British aristocracy when she wed the 8th Marquis of Bath in 2013. She’s been sharing lifestyle content online since 2015.

Emma, a mother of two boys, often films in the kitchen at her English stately home Longleat House. Some viewers commented the tea party set up shown in Meghan’s sneak peek looked very similar to content shared by Emma.

A side of déjà vu

Meghan has also copped heat for including a Ladybug Caprese Bruschetta dish in her show, which is very similar to a recipe first published in a US lifestyle magazine in 2018.

The fact that Meghan was also seen beekeeping in the two-minute trailer raised eyebrows too – because the Princess of Wales keeps bees at Anmer Hall.

“Had Netflix and Meghan done a little more research, some of the more obvious double-ups could’ve been avoided,” a source tells New Idea.

“Instead, their inclusions have exposed Meghan to a huge backlash.” There’s no suggestion that Meghan deliberately copied others, but the whiff of plagiarism – even if unintentional – has soured the reception to her latest project.

“She’ll be fuming about the reaction,” our source adds.

Where can people watch Meghan’s Netflix show in Australia?

Aussies will have to wait a bit longer to see Meghan in the kitchen. The series was initially meant to premiere on Netflix on January 15. However, the release has been delayed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. It will now premiere on March 4.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan explained in a statement.

The series will consist of eight episodes, all 30-minutes in length. Eleven of Meghan’s ‘celebrity’ friends are set to make guest appearances, including actresses Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, who worked with Meghan on Suits.

It is the third Netflix offering from Meghan and her husband, the Duke of Sussex. In December 2022, Meghan and Prince Harry dropped their explosive tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan, while Harry also took part in the documentary Polo, which aired in December 2024 to little fanfare.