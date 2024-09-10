Your first look at Prince Harry’s thrilling new Netflix series

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the silver screen with a brand new documentary series titled ‘POLO‘.

When the sport-focused show was first announced in April, a statement released on behalf of the then 39-year-old said the series would “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

Filmed primarily at the US Open Polo Championship, it comes as no surprise that Prince Harry would opt to produce an in-depth look at the prestigious sport, given he has played it for much of his adult life.

Polo is an elite sport played on horseback. (Credit: Netflix)

Does Prince Harry have a show on Netflix?

Yes, Prince Harry does have a show on Netflix – POLO.

On September 10th, he shed new light on the project in a statement shared to social media: “POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport.”

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest levels,” the statement continued.

POLO is a joint production between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.

Often played by the “elite”, there are hopes that the docuseries will introduce the sport to a new audience.

Earlier this year, a close friend of the royal and professional polo player Nacho Figueras said that the series would be a “great opportunity for the sport.”

“Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years. The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world,” the father-of-four said from the sidelines of the Royal Salute Polo Challenge match in April to PEOPLE.

“I have always wanted to introduce polo to a wider audience,” he added.

The docuseries was primarily filmed earlier this year at the US Open Polo Championship. (Credit: Netflix)

Did Netflix cancel the deal with Prince Harry?

After stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix to create programs ranging from scripted shows to feature-length films, documentaries, and more.

So far they have released the intimate docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022 – which became the streaming service’s biggest documentary debut ever – and Heart of Invictus, a docuseries that followed athletes as they prepared to compete at the 2023 Invictus Games.

Earlier this year Netflix also confirmed that a nonfiction television series curated by the Duchess that “celebrates the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship” was also in the early stages of development, as well as a movie.

The news comes after speculation arose that the couple’s deal with Netflix had been cancelled, but as of September 2024, this is not the case.

POLO is set to premiere on Netflix in December. (Credit: Netflix)

Where can I watch POLO in Australia?

Prince Harry’s new documentary series POLO will be able to stream exclusively in Australia and across the world on streaming giant Netflix.

When does POLO premiere?

While an exact date has not yet been confirmed, Netflix has revealed in an official statement that POLO will be available to stream sometime in December 2024.

It is currently unclear how many episodes will be in the documentary series or what the run time of each episode will be.