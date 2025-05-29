The Prince of Wales isn’t willing to take any chances when it comes to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, these days.

The trust between the estranged pair, a royal insider tells New Idea, “is completely gone”.

But Prince William is on especially high alert about Prince Harry and the royal family’s finances, following the recent publication of The Sunday Times Rich List for 2025.

King Charles’s wealth has grown, and he is now worth $1.3 billion. (Credit: Getty)

How much is King Charles worth?

The listing noted that King Charles’ fortune had grown by $62 million in a year, due to investments and inheritance from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It stated the monarch is now worth $1.3 billion.

Although much of that wealth – comprising property, art, and jewellery, for example – is “held in trust” for the king and not owned by Charles, 76, personally, he is still a very wealthy man.

Whilst it is likely a coincidence that Harry, 40, spoke out about wanting to reconcile with his family, in his recent BBC interview, at almost the same time that Charles’ wealth details were made public, it has reminded William of what is at stake, says our insider.

The insider said Prince Harry is aware he has less wealth than his father and older brother. (Credit: Getty)

How much is Prince Harry worth?

Harry is worth an estimated almost $100 million, due to his inheritances from both his late mother, Princess Diana, and great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

However, his dream of becoming a bona fide billionaire alongside his 43-year-old wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has yet to come to fruition.

“Harry is not struggling financially … yet,” our insider states.

“But he knows his father and William are both vastly wealthier than he is, and he won’t want to be kept in the dark about the royal coffers.”

William has issued a stern warning. (Credit: Getty)

Our insider adds that William, 42, may be “over-sensitive” about Harry’s intentions regarding the family finances.

“The King will always be broken-hearted about where his relationship with Harry is at right now,” our insider says.

“But he’s also more aligned with William’s feelings about Harry now than he was a year ago.”

This latest update follows reports months earlier about the King contemplating cutting Harry from his will.