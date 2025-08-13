Brutal new poll highlights glaring Prince Andrew issue

More than two-thirds of Britons have revealed that they believe Prince Andrew should be stripped of his remaining royal titles, dukedom, and his princely title, a new poll has revealed.

In a survey conducted by YouGov, 67% of the public threw their support behind the notion, with only 13% of the public outwardly opposed to the idea and the remaining 30% unsure.

The results of the survey don’t come as a huge surprise, with the embattled 65-year-old being consistently ranked the “least favourite” member of the British royal family.

Prince Andrew has all but retired from public life since 2019. (Credit: Getty)

When a similar poll was conducted three years ago, only 62% of Britons said the second-born son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip should have his Prince and York title removed.

With a jump of five percentage points, it’s clear that public perceptions towards the royal have only continued to worsen, with an additional survey conducted by YouGov finding that only five percent of Britons on average had a positive view of the father-of-two.

After stepping back from his front-facing role as a member of the British royal family in 2019 when details about his friendship with disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, Andrew has remained mostly out of the public eye.

This, however, has not stopped new controversies from arising.

Before her passing, Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles, patronages, and ‘HRH’ status. (Credit: Getty)

From the scandal over his neglect of the Royal Lodge and refusal to move out of the property, to the Chinese spy scandal that made headlines around the world at the beginning of 2025, the Duke has had a difficult time avoiding scrutiny.

A searing autobiography due for release in late August 2025, entitled ‘The Rise and Fall of the House of York’ by British historian and author Andrew Lownie, is also expected to hammer the nail in the coffin over any potential public future for the royal.

While Andrew hasn’t used the style of his royal highness since his headline-making Newsnight interview, it could be removed entirely by a letters patent issued by the King, which could also revoke his birthright to be a prince, as the son of a monarch.

As for preventing Andrew from continuing as the Duke of York? A lengthy parliamentary process would have to be undertaken, which would involve the drafting of legislation, parliamentary approval, and final Royal Assent from the King.

