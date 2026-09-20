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Home Puzzles

New Idea Issue 38 2026 Puzzles

Enter New Idea's weekly puzzle competition online for your chance to share in $2,000!
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Please fill in your full name, email address, mailing address and phone number along with your answers to the puzzles you wish to enter.

Kindly Note:
-You can only enter once online for each issue.
-The online coupon must be completed in one session and submitted when you have answered all the puzzles you wish to enter.
-The magazine cover, barcode or a receipt must be retained by you as proof of purchase to claim all prizes over the value of $250.
Having trouble with entering online? Click Here
Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

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Profile picture of Andy Hankin
Andy Hankin

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