Kerri-Anne Kennerley’s connection with royal family revealed amid Andrew scandal

While the royal family has gone into damage control and stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles and accommodation, Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been spotted dining with royalty.

Advertisement

Following this, the 72-year-old Aussie presenter posted on Instagram on November 3 about brushing shoulders with royalty.

“An unforgettable evening at Windsor Castle, the most beautiful building I’ve ever seen,” she wrote.

Among the carousel of photos was one of her sitting with a member of the royal family.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley went to Windsor Castle. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“A true honour to be seated beside His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, who was gracious, charming, and down-to-earth,” she continued in her caption.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has supported young people for over 50 years, and next year its new golf tournament comes to Australia, which I’m thrilled to help bring to life. A truly once-in-a-lifetime experience for a great cause.”

It comes days after the Palace issued a statement about Andrew, and the quiet removal of his biography from the royal family’s website.

Advertisement

Not only that, but UK Ministers are discussing removing his honorary rank of vice-admiral.

This isn’t the first time that Kerri-Anne has mingled with royalty.

This isn’t the first time that Kerri-Anne Kennerley has met members of the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

In 1988, she met Charles and his late wife, Diana, when she hosted Good Morning Australia.

Advertisement

Speaking about meeting the royals in 2018, as a guest at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, she told the Courier Mail about the logistics.

“We (she and Princess Diana) talked about driving Leopard tanks. An obvious topic,” she said. “Basically, they put everybody into a room and once the doors close, nobody gets in. If you’re late, bad luck.

“They have royals come in – Diana at one end, Charles at the other. You’re standing there going, ‘What on earth do we talk about?’ I’d seen some vision of her in Germany some weeks before, literally driving Leopard tanks, and I had driven a Leopard tank, so that was our topic of conversation.”

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement