  •  
Advertisement
Home ROYALS

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s 65th birthday celebrations

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet message to her mum.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
sarah fergusonGetty

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, celebrated her 65th birthday on October 15, 2024.

Fergie has had a difficult year following her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2023 and her skin cancer diagnosis in January 2024, however, her family have been by her side through it all.

Advertisement

Princess Eugenie, Fergie’s eldest daughter, celebrated her mum’s birthday with a loving tribute shared on Instagram.

sarah ferguson with princess eugenies youngest son Ernest.
Fergie is with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s youngest son, Ernest. (Credit: Instagram)

Eugenie shared a gallery of images of the Duchess of York spending time with her kids.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Mumma,” she wrote.

“So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are.

“You’re an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support.”

sarah ferguson holding a cupcake
Sarah was very thankful for all the birthday wishes. (Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

Fergie also took to Instagram to share a sweet thank you message to everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

“Thank you for all of your wonderful birthday wishes!” she began.

“I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren.

“It has been an extraordinary, full year – a year of recovery and of growth – and I just feel so lucky.

“Thank you again to all of you who made it so and who took the time to send me birthday wishes.”

sarah ferguson princess beatrice
Sarah and Beatrice have a great mother-daughter relationship. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice, Sarah’s youngest daughter, who is also pregnant with her second child, stepped out with her mum for a special fundraiser which happened to fall on Fergie’s 65th birthday.

The duo attended the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan’s Ladies Lunch looking absolutely incredible!

Overall, it appears Sarah had a great birthday full of love and celebration.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement