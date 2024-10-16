Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, celebrated her 65th birthday on October 15, 2024.



Fergie has had a difficult year following her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2023 and her skin cancer diagnosis in January 2024, however, her family have been by her side through it all.

Princess Eugenie, Fergie’s eldest daughter, celebrated her mum’s birthday with a loving tribute shared on Instagram.

Fergie is with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s youngest son, Ernest. (Credit: Instagram)

Eugenie shared a gallery of images of the Duchess of York spending time with her kids.



“Happy birthday to my beautiful Mumma,” she wrote.



“So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are.



“You’re an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support.”

Sarah was very thankful for all the birthday wishes. (Credit: Instagram)

Fergie also took to Instagram to share a sweet thank you message to everyone who wished her a happy birthday.



“Thank you for all of your wonderful birthday wishes!” she began.



“I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren.

“It has been an extraordinary, full year – a year of recovery and of growth – and I just feel so lucky.



“Thank you again to all of you who made it so and who took the time to send me birthday wishes.”

Sarah and Beatrice have a great mother-daughter relationship. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Beatrice, Sarah’s youngest daughter, who is also pregnant with her second child, stepped out with her mum for a special fundraiser which happened to fall on Fergie’s 65th birthday.



The duo attended the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan’s Ladies Lunch looking absolutely incredible!



Overall, it appears Sarah had a great birthday full of love and celebration.

