Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson has spoken of her grief over the 1997 death of Princess Diana in a candid new interview.

Speaking with Australian publication 9Honey, the Duchess of York said a “big hole” had been left in her life in the wake of her dear friend’s tragic passing.

“She was a great lady, and she still is a great lady. I was so proud of her, [and] what she achieved, and she would be SO proud of her grandchildren,” the 65-year-old lamented.

The royal added that it was Diana’s sense of humour that she missed most.

“The thing about Diana was that she had the best sense of humour of any single person I know – that’s quite a big thing, so it’s a really big hole because she’d get my sense of humour,” the Duchess said.

“It’s really, really hard to really make me cackle with laughter like she used to. I miss her daily.”

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson had a firm friendship. (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

Earlier this year, Sarah penned a tribute to the princess on what would have been her 63rd birthday.

Sharing a photo of the pair during the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 1990, Fergie wrote: “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana.

“You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you.

“I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”

“You were a pillar of light and love,” Fergie wrote. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson had a firm friendship during their time in the royal fold.

Actually fourth cousins, their mothers attended school together – meaning they had been in each other’s orbit since adolescence.

When they reconnected in 1980, Fergie, then 21, and Diana, then 19, grew impossibly close.

In her 1996 autobiography, the Duchess of York wrote: “(Diana) was two years younger than I, and I strove to support and protect her as I would a younger sister—as I still do today, as a best friend.”

The pair were actually fourth cousins. (Credit: Getty)

The People’s Princess also played matchmaker when she secured her friend an invite to the Queen’s 1985 “dine and sleep” event at Windsor Castle.

There, Fergie found herself sat next to Prince Andrew – whom she had met in passing over the years. Soon after, they started dating.

Later, Diana invited Fergie and Andrew to stay at Highgrove – the country house she shared with her husband, then Prince Charles – before her friend’s relationship was made public.