EXCLUSIVE: The Project’s Sarah Harris plots TV return – and her friend Jessica Rowe plays a key role

Sarah Harris could be returning to our TV screens, thanks to a little help from her friends.

Advertisement

The single mum and former The Project host all but vanished from public life after Network 10 axed the talk show in June.

However, she was finally seen for the first time in months on December 5, as she met up with pal Jessica Rowe in Sydney. Dressed casually, the former Studio 10 co-hosts looked deep in conversation as they strolled around Centennial Park.

Jess and Sarah had a lot to catch up on during their walk. (Credit: Backgrid)

A TV insider confirms to New Idea that Sarah, 44, and Jess’ outing wasn’t just a friendly catch-up, but business too.

Advertisement

“Yes, Sarah has been keeping a very low profile since The Project folded. And yes, it was like she’d disappeared off the face of the Earth. But in reality, she has been taking some time to think about her next step,” spills the source.

That’s where Jess, 55, comes in.

“Everyone thinks Sarah is too talented to be sitting on the sidelines. We need her back on our screens now,” our insider adds.

Advertisement

Jess knows firsthand what it’s like to leave a job you love, after her shocking exit from Channel Nine in 2007.

We hear she’s told Sarah she’ll do whatever she can to help her get back on her feet and find a new network to call home – even if it means roping in her highly respected veteran Channel Nine reporter husband, Peter Overton.

“Pete has always been one of Sarah’s biggest supporters, but he also knows television is a tough gig these days with all three commercial networks axing talent recently,” adds the source.

Sarah became a free agent after The Project was cancelled in June. (Credit: Network 10)

Advertisement

Despite this, our source says Pete, 59, is keen to get Sarah back behind the news desk where she belongs. He even thinks she could make an excellent replacement for the 6pm Sydney news bulletin, should he eventually need to step back from the role he has held for 15 years.

“Pete has had a few health setbacks himself lately and believes wholeheartedly that someone like Sarah could really bolster the ranks at Nine, where she would be welcomed by staff with open arms. Having previously spent 12 years there, it would be like a homecoming for her,” adds the source.

Sarah joined Nine in 2002 before resigning in 2013 to move across to Ten. Upon The Project’s axing, it was confirmed that Sarah would be leaving the network too, making her a free agent again.