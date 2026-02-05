Sarah Harris makes cheeky comments about The Project as she announces surprise career move

Following months of speculation about her career plans after The Project was cancelled, Sarah Harris has revealed that she’s stepping into radio!

She has officially joined Ricki-Lee and Tim Blackwell’s new Sydney breakfast show, Ricki-Lee & Tim, as the show’s resident newsreader.

The show is set to make its debut on Monday, February 9. She is replacing the duo’s former host, Joel Creasy, who is set to host his own drive show on Nova from April.

An announcement was made on the radio show’s new Instagram page on February 5.

Sarah is joining Ricki-Lee Coulter and Tim Blackwell on their morning radio show on Nova. (Credit: Nova)

“What I would say is she is one of the wittiest, funniest, most beautiful, charismatic, gorgeous women!” Ricki-Lee gushed as the camera focused on Sarah with her back turned, before she turned around as the singer introduced her.

“And what Ricki-Lee also meant to say that I was also available,” Sarah joked.

“I don’t have much going on, they found me wandering around outside Channel 10 saying, ‘God, I feel sorry for her’,” she continued, referencing The Project’s cancellation in June.

“We needed to check with The Project, double-double-check that they aren’t coming back,” Tim joked.

Sarah quipped, “That’s a DNR situation”, which stands for do not resuscitate.

She then admitted that she felt like a “work experience kid” and had a lot to learn in radio, but was excited to be a part of the team.

Ricki-Lee also shared more details about keeping the news a secret, including meetings that took place in the dark and out of hours.

She made some telling comments about The Project when she announced the news. (Credit: Instagram)

In a release from Nova on the same day, Sarah said it was a “pinch me moment!”

“There’s something hugely intimate and authentic about radio and I’m so pumped to be waking up with Ricki-Lee and Tim,” she shared in the statement.

“I’ve been in the TV news game my whole career and I love that I’m getting the chance to deliver it on Nova 96.9…and without spending an hour in the hair and makeup chair!”

Sarah went on to say that she has been a fan of the Australian Idol star for “ages”, and praised Tim’s music knowledge.

“They’re both absolute stars at what they do and have such a great energy together. I’m really excited to join them and be part of a team of Sydneysiders who truly love this city.”

There were previous suggestions that she would return to TV, with another source telling New Idea that she didn’t plan to rush into anything.

“Sarah is taking a break and will then consider her options,” our source said at the time.

