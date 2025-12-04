Georgie Tunny announces major new career move after The Project axing

NEED TO KNOW The Project was axed in June 2025.

Georgie Tunny featured on the show for three years.

From January 2026, she will work as an anchor on Network 10.

Almost six months after The Project was axed, former favourite Georgie Tunny has announced an exciting new career move.

The journalist and TV presenter, 34, will anchor Network Ten’s national weekend news bulletin beginning in 2026.

Georgie’s appointment comes after Chris Bath announced last month she would be leaving the network at the end of the year.

Georgie Tunny has announced she’s joining Network Ten’s national weekend news bulletin in 2026. (Credit: Network Ten)

“Bit of news (see what I’ve done there?),” Georgie teased on Instagram on December 3.

“Excited to announce I’ll be Network Ten’s National Weekend Bulletin Host. Just call me Anchorman (but don’t).”

Georgie revealed to the Daily Telegraph’s Confidential she will be covering everything from US politics to the latest Labubus trends.

Thankfully, that’s right up her alley considering she “genuinely loves both of those things”.

“I’ve always had such a thirst for every genre possible,” she said.

“So I think that if I’m there delivering you a story about Labubus and why this one is my particular favourite and what I’m really excited for next, you will believe me,” she said.

The former The Project favourite has recently spent time hosting 10 News. (Credit: Instagram)

“But I’ve got a political science degree, so if I’m going to talk to you about US politics, I can be an authority on that as well.”

The network has undergone a significant shake-up in recent months, its new weekday news bulletin cut down to just 30 minutes.

Georgie says she’ll be a part of “news done slightly differently”, adding she fits in perfectly as she’s “not exactly a typical newsreader”.

“I feel like there is an opportunity for there to be not too much personality, but maybe slightly more personality.

“I’ve always been part of a line-up, so I think the next step of having a lead role, for want of a better word, is really exciting…

Georgie was among the team axed from The Project in June. (Credit: Network Ten)

“It’s a huge responsibility and it’s a new challenge that I think I am ready for now.”

With more than a decade of experience in journalism, Georgie cites this new role as a real pinch-me moment.

“It is definitely a role that younger me would have pinched myself,” she noted.

“When I was growing up, that was literally the most far off thing that I could possibly think about.

“Now to actually be here, it is like: ‘Oh my god.’”