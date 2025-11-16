  •  
Big Brother Australia 2025: Who has been evicted?

The evictions are back and as brutal as ever!
kate dennett
Big Brother has returned to Channel 10, and you know what that means, the evictions are back!

The housemates are hoping to win the $100,000 prize money, but not everyone has what it takes to stay in the house.

With voting back and better than ever, you can have your say on who goes home every week.

But who will thrive and who will fall at the first hurdle?

Scroll on to see who has been evicted from the Big Brother house so far…

SPOILER ALERT!

Big Brother Michael
(Credit: Channel 10)

Michael, 49

Michael was the first housemate to be evicted from the house on Sunday, November 16.

He was up against Jane and Holly for eviction, but ultimately received the least amount of votes from the public.

The publisher caused a stir during his first week in the Big Brother house with his outspoken views on gender roles.

Viewers accused Michael of being “sexist” after a divisive conversation with tradie Bruce, 25, about relationship dynamics.

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

