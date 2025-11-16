Big Brother Australia 2025: Who has been evicted?

Big Brother has returned to Channel 10, and you know what that means, the evictions are back!

The housemates are hoping to win the $100,000 prize money, but not everyone has what it takes to stay in the house.

With voting back and better than ever, you can have your say on who goes home every week.

But who will thrive and who will fall at the first hurdle?

Scroll on to see who has been evicted from the Big Brother house so far…

SPOILER ALERT!

(Credit: Channel 10) Michael, 49 Michael was the first housemate to be evicted from the house on Sunday, November 16. He was up against Jane and Holly for eviction, but ultimately received the least amount of votes from the public. The publisher caused a stir during his first week in the Big Brother house with his outspoken views on gender roles. Viewers accused Michael of being “sexist” after a divisive conversation with tradie Bruce, 25, about relationship dynamics.