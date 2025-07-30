Queen Mary rushed suddenly from public engagement after scary encounter

Queen Mary of Denmark’s annual holiday with her family was off to a frightful start, after she was suddenly rushed inside.

Her Majesty was walking with her husband, King Frederik of Denmark, and their children, Princess Isabella, 18 and Prince Vincent, 14, in Gråsten, Denmark, on July 28.

On their walk to Gråsten Castle, which is more than half a kilometre, they were greeted by fans who came with flowers, photos and flags.

Queen Mary was walking with her family greeting fans before she was quickly rushed off. (Credit: Kongehuset)

While members of the royal family had lucky encounters, Queen Mary, on the other hand, had an unlucky one.

In a reel posted to Instagram, @queenmaryfanpagebysophie captured the moment when the royal suddenly grabbed her leg and ruffled her dress.

It turns out she was shooing away a wasp!

“Sadly Queen Mary was stung by a wasp (she dealt with it like the champion she is) 🥺 I wish her a speedy recovery,” the caption said.

Her husband and children rushed to her side before she was taken inside.

Sky News then reported that the Danish outlet Billed Bladet said that she asked her family to continue speaking to locals while she went inside the Hotel Det Gamle Rådhus.

Despite the incident, Queen Mary enjoyed the outing with her husband and family. (Credit: Kongehuset)

“Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent delivered the goods together with King Frederik, and shortly afterwards, Mary came out again from Hotel Det Gamle Rådhus,” the translation from the outlet said.

Despite the hiccup, the official Instagram page for the Danish royal family said it was a success.

“It was a warm and festive reception that Their Majesties The King and Queen and Their Royal Highnesses Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent received today in Gråsten 👋🇩🇰,” the post said.