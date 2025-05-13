It’s a big deal getting the call to be the new hosts of SBS’ coverage of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest – and one we’re sure TV personality and proud Gamilaroi man, Tony Armstrong, and global drag superstar, Courtney Act, won’t ever forget!

Advertisement

Courtney and Tony sat down with New Idea to share how they’re feeling ahead of the massive, sequin-filled week in Basel, Switzerland.

See what they had to say below.

Past hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are a tough act to follow. (Credit: Supplied)

How are you feeling about being part of the Eurovision commentary team?

C: Last year was my first time at Eurovision in the flesh, as the backstage correspondent, and it was electric. I’m excited to go back armed with the knowledge of a veteran, but also see it through fresh, straight male eyes with Tony by my side.

Advertisement

T: I’m so excited to be part of a cultural phenomenon. All in all, I’m humbled to be part of it.

What are you hoping to bring to the team?

C: Glamour – obviously. But, also as a performer myself, I think I bring the insight of an artist and an understanding of what goes on behind the scenes.

T: Joy, curiosity, and humour!

What’s special to you about Eurovision?

C: It’s a community. I come from the [RuPaul’s] Drag Race world with fans all over the world, and Eurovision is the same, with a big Venn diagram crossover between the two.

Advertisement

T: I think it’s cool to give a crap about what you’re doing. And I know that people care so much about their performances, which I think is pretty special.

This is a dream come true for Go-Jo! (Credit: Getty)

Is this the first time you’ve worked together?

C: It is. Like most of the nation, I have loved Tony from afar for a while. We have met a few times at social events where he has always been charming. Now, working with him [to prepare] for Eurovision, we have bonded, dare I say, like two cheeky boys. I just happen to look like a glamorous lady!

T: I can’t wait. Working alongside Courtney is going to be exhilarating, given I’m such a fan. I’m looking forward to getting to know her better.

Advertisement

What are you most looking forward to?

C: The performances, of course, but also all of the behind-the-scenes action that we will be bringing you in the broadcast. I love running around backstage interviewing the artists and seeing them get excited as they are about to go on – and seeing them beaming when they come off stage from a smashing performance.

T: Seeing the diversity of competition and the unbelievable spectacle inside the arena. Also getting to know the talent!

Are your outfits sorted?

C: The shoes, the wigs, the dresses! So many things to pack in my suitcase. It’s hard travelling for two.

T: I don’t yet. I’m nervous … trying to hold a candle to how brilliant Courtney is going to look.

Advertisement

Courtney Act and Tony Armstrong will host Eurovision 2025 in Switzerland. (Credit: Supplied)

What are your thoughts on the ongoing chatter that Australia doesn’t ‘belong’ in Eurovision?

C: We love it, we belong!

T: I think that’s a bit silly, we’ve had some amazing artists do really well in our time as part of the competition.

What are your hopes for our contestant Go-Jo?

C: Definitely a spot in the final – but it’s about time Australia had a win!

Advertisement

T: I can see Go-Jo going really far this year.

Who is Go-Jo in Eurovision?

This year marks Australia’s 10th year competing in the contest, and one very talented artist has been chosen to do us proud. Western Australian singer Go-Jo hopes his single ‘Milkshake Man’ will be enough to net him the title.

“Can’t wait to meet everyone and perform for you all!” he wrote on Instagram. The 29-year-old star (whose real name is Marty Zambotto) grew up off the grid in Manjimup, WA, on a self-sustained property built from recycled materials.

He says the lack of running water and reception made him more creative.

Advertisement

“I love music and singing – to be representing a country for doing what I love? There’s no better feeling,” he told The Guardian Australia.