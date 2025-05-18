Inside Anne Edmond’s love story with comedian Lloyd Langford

Many will know Anne Edmonds for her dry humour and work on Have You Been Paying Attention? and Taskmaster Australia, but might not know that she’s in a loving relationship with another beloved comedian.

The Talkin’ Bout Your Gen host has admitted that she was unsure about her dating life, but that all changed when she fell in love with fellow comedian Lloyd Langford.

Anne Edmonds is hosting the return of Talkin’ Bout Your Gen. (Credit: Channel 10)

Are Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford together?

Yes, Anne is in a happy and committed relationship with her partner Lloyd Langford, who fans will recognise from his hilarious and deadpan demeanour on Have You Been Paying Attention?

They starred in the second season of Taskmaster Australia together in 2024.

The couple has been in a loving relationship since 2019, with Anne herself admitting that their relationship “intensified” when they lived together during the COVID-19-related lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

“We’ve only been together for two years,” she said in 2021 when discussing her relationship in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But after the lockdowns in Melbourne, it feels as though we’re about to celebrate our golden anniversary. It’s like we’ve compacted 20 years into four months.”

The comedic pair took their relationship to the next level when living together during lockdown. (Credit: Instagram)

While it meant the couple had plenty of material to draw on for their comedy endeavours, it also came with a unique set of challenges for the pair.

“There’s nothing worse than a comedian who refuses to switch off,” Lloyd admitted in the same interview, revealing to the publication that there had been points in time when he and Anne had gotten on each other’s nerves.

Despite the challenges, Anne is thankful for her partner. Before she met him, she had previously admitted that she was lonely and unsure if she would ever find that special someone to spend the rest of her life with.

“Then I got so lucky that it brings tears to my eyes. A good man turned up in the form of Welsh comedian Lloyd Langford,” she wrote in a piece for the Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.

Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford welcomed their daughter, Gwen, into the world in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

Did Anne Edmonds have a baby?

While Anne was unsure if she would ever start a family of her own after prioritising a career for so long, all this changed when she met Lloyd, who was also eager to have children.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Gwen, into the world in October 2021.

Announcing the news on social media, Anne joked that while she was a “late-in-life mother” at the age of 43, she was incredibly thankful to be a mum.

“The greatest moment of my life was when Gwen was born. I adore that kid,” she penned at the time.

