Good news for trivia fans because Talkin’ Bout Your Gen is coming back on Channel 10!

If that name sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because the show is a refreshed version of the beloved show Talkin’ Bout Your Generation.

So that means generations X, Y, and Z will go head to head, and a new host is coming on board.

Find out everything you need to know below.

Move over, Shaun, there’s a new Talkin’ Bout Your Gen host in town! (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who is hosting Talkin’ Bout Your Gen?

Beloved comedian Anne Edmonds will host the show, so we are guaranteed some laughs!

She’s already brought joy to many as a panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention, as a participant on Taskmaster, as Helen Bidou on Get Krack!n, and with her AACTA Award-winning stand-up show, Why Is My Bag All Wet?

“As the new host of Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen, my only wish in the world is that Gen Z will tell me I slay, and Boomers will tell me they don’t need any help finding it on 10 Play!” she joked in a statement announcing her new gig hosting the show.

“I’m so excited to host this show and find out what’s wrong with young people and old people, but mainly with millennials.”

The show was previously hosted by Shawn Micallef on Channel 10 before it aired on Channel Nine.

Anne Edmonds has already entertained people on Taskmaster (pictured) and Have You Been Paying Attention?, so she’s going to be hilarious on Talkin’ Bout Your Gen. (Credit: Channel 10)

What can people expect from Talkin’ Bout Your Gen?

Channel 10 has revealed the show is returning with a new look and fresh set. Fans can expect a fast-paced show with laugh-out-loud entertainment, wild trivia, outrageous challenges, and pop culture face-offs.

So it’s fair to say nothing is off the table, especially with Anne at the helm!

A new line-up of team captains, who will represent each generation, will be announced soon. In the past, Amanda Keller, Josh Thomas, Charlie Pickering, Andy Lee, Robyn Butler, and Laurence Boxhall have led different generations.

When is Talkin’ Bout Your Gen airing?

No specific date has been announced yet, but Channel 10 has revealed that the show will be returning to screens soon.

In an official statement to New Idea, a Channel 10 spokesperson confirmed that a “launch date has yet to be determined.”

Fingers crossed we find out soon!

