It was a case of “love at first angel wings” when comedian Ed Kavalee met Tiffiny Hall for the first time.

Advertisement

“Back then, she was competing on the Channel Seven show, Gladiators as Gladiator ‘Angel’ and I went onto the set to interview her,” Ed previously told New Idea.

Unfortunately, Ed made somewhat less of an impression on Tiffiny.

“She actually doesn’t remember meeting me,” said Ed with a laugh.

“I was in the zone and ready to compete,” explained Tiffiny, the founder of the popular online health and fitness program TIFFXO.com.

Advertisement

“I was about to go into combat, so forgive me if I wasn’t in the mood for flirting! But Ed had me back on his radio show after I finished filming, and that’s when I asked him out for dinner.

“I liked the fact that he seemed so down-to-earth. He was just keeping it real.”

Sparks flew when Tiff and Ed first locked eyes on the set of Gladiators. (Credit: Instagram)

That was more than 15 years ago for one of Australia’s best-known couples. Today, Tiffiny, 41, and Ed, 46, are parents to their son, Arnold, and daughter Vada, who was born in May 2022.

Advertisement

Reflecting upon his daughter’s birth on the Hughesy, Ed, and Erin radio show, Ed said his wife had done “an incredible job.”

“She [Tiffiny] treats [birth] like an athletic pursuit. She’s just like, ‘Give me a piece of wood to chew on and I’ll get through it’.”

The comedian also revealed that his daughter’s unique name was German in origin and meant knowledge and ruler.

The couple has been married for almost 10 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

They also both shared the fondest of memories of their wedding, which took place in Melbourne in October 2014.

“We got married on my parents’ wedding anniversary, and they’ve been married for 39 years now,” Tiffiny said with great fondness.

“We had a very intimate wedding – it was just gorgeous.”

Certainly, Ed was overcome with emotion during the nuptials.

Advertisement

“Ed cried all day,” laughed Tiffiny, “during the ceremony, during the speeches, during the dance – he was very emotional. But I didn’t cry once. There was so much organisation in the lead-up that I was like, ‘I’m going to enjoy this!’ and I was just euphoric.”

Mum and dad date night! (Credit: Instagram)

How do the couple keep their romance alive? Not always with a date night!

When asked if they squeeze in time for a date, Tiffiny said: “Ha ha! No, a date night for us is putting Arnold to bed and sitting down and maybe getting some TV time together. We love just to be at home.”

Advertisement

As for the secret to their relationship success, the couple doesn’t hesitate.

“For me, it’s that Ed keeps things light,” said Tiffiny. “He’s funny – being a professional comedian – but I’ve always enjoyed his sense of humour and his lightness. And he’s raising Arnold with such a sense of fun.

“It also helps that we both understand each other’s jobs.”

Meanwhile, Ed had this to say about his soulmate: “Tiff’s just someone who really cares about people. She always sees the best in people, and I think if you’re looking for someone to spend your life with, that’s a really good trait.”

Advertisement

Tiffiny and Ed have also long shared a passion for a healthy lifestyle.

“I cook mostly, and I cook the food on Tiff’s program, TIFFXO,” Ed said.

That’s not to say, though, that it’s a case of “the couple who work out together, stay together”.

Advertisement

“I won’t train with Tiff, as she’s too hard,” laughed Ed.

Added Tiffiny: “We have a rule that we never go to the gym together – ever!”

Despite vowing to never exercise together, they are taking on a new relationship challenge – going on The Amazing Race Australia 2025 together.

The gruelling fitness challenge certainly put their romance to the test as they joked that they struggled with everything.

Advertisement

Speaking to New Idea ahead of the series airing on September 8, Ed said: “The funny thing about the race is you do all this preparation and then you get there, and the skills are not the skills that you are good at!”

Ed and Tiffiny are taking on a new relationship test on The Amazing Race Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

Tiff said she walked with a weighted vest and did strength training to prepare, but still found the challenge very difficult.

“About an hour into our first race day, I was like, what have we got ourselves into?” Tiff said with a laugh.

Advertisement

“We look bad at everything – there was no skill. I was bad! The first thing we had to do was run with the bags. Tiff got there first, and then I got to the bags, and then it was literally downhill from there,” Ed added.

They had hoped The Amazing Race would be their second honeymoon, after their family crashed their first one – but it was far from the relaxing paradise they had hoped for.

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.

Advertisement