Will SAS Australia still air in 2024?

We investigate.
The future of the popular reality series SAS Australia has been undecided for many months now, however, fans are still holding out hope that it will return in 2024.

The star-studded military show was reportedly axed by Channel Seven earlier this year, however, Ant Middleton has now confirmed that the series will in fact be returning.

Ant Middleton
“Of course we’re coming back,” Ant said. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the Chief Instructor said that SAS Australia is coming back and has “gone nowhere.”

“We just need to make sure we’ve got the right cast, that we’ve got the right location, and with SAS Australia you can’t rush it,” she told the publication.

Though nothing has been confirmed by Channel Seven explicitly, Ant’s admission was enough to get fans excited!

ant middleton dancing with the stars
Ant Middleton appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2024. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In November 2023, Seven Network’s Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, revealed that SAS Australia was returning in 2024 “with a new batch of celebrities and with more extreme conditions.”

However, fast forward to June 2024, an article by the Daily Mail reported that the series had been cancelled… leaving viewers distraught over the alleged news.

Around that time, an insider told Yahoo Lifestyle that though there had been whispers of potential cancellation seeing as though filming had not begun at the time it typically does, no one was “told that the series [was] officially axed.”

“We all just assumed so because of how much time is needed to push out the series,” the insider added.

