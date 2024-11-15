EXCLUSIVE: Block buyer Adrian Portelli ‘in talks’ for rival show

The Block’s controversial finale has left many fans wondering, where to now? But for billionaire buyer, Adrian Portelli, a brand-new renovation series could be on the horizon!

The businessman spent $15.3 million to purchase all five homes before vowing never to return to Nine’s juggernaut reality show. But New Idea has since learnt that Adrian is “in talks” to get his own show on a rival network.

“Phones are ringing off the hook!” confirms one TV executive. “Adrian has managed to do what so many TV shows and talent have failed to do recently and that is captivate audiences.”

Scotty Cam could have some competition if Adrian’s show gets off the ground. (Credit: Media Mode)

What kind of show will it be?

“He could easily produce and host a renovation type show of his very own,” the insider continues. “There’s chatter he might like to do something similar Dr Chris Brown’s [Channel Seven renovation show] Dream Home.

“Adrian is a very charitable man and has helped so many Aussies out… a show like that would be a great fit,” muses the insider. They add that Adrian’s LMCT+ giveaway platform is “built for television”.

According to insiders, Network 10 are said to be eyeing off interest in the renovation space. One source insists the fledgling network would be “down-right silly” not to indulge Adrian for his own show.

They currently don’t have a lifestyle program on their schedule.

“He is TV’s magic man right now and will be in hot demand as networks look to bolster their lineups for the new year,” says the insider.

Our source says Adrian’s show could mimic Dr Chris Brown’s series ‘Dream Home’. (Credit: Channel Seven. )

The insider notes there’s a slight chance Channel Seven could be interested, as they did not confirm that Dream Home is getting a Season 2 at their recent 2025 content presentation.

Head-to-head with Scotty!

Last week, Adrian told the Daily Telegraph that “Scott Cam does a fantastic job” hosting The Block. However, he insisted there was “room for one more show”.

“I wouldn’t mind having one, it would be great for business,” he teased.

Our sources say it is “unlikely” Nine would want to detract from The Block with a spin-off with Adrian, but admit “weirder things have happened”.

“Adrian is a very smart businessman and in the coming months he’ll likely be entering negotiations with all major TV networks to secure something big,” adds the source.

“He has a brilliant eye and understanding of what audiences and Australian’s want and so he’s a very valuable talent.”

Adrian helped sisters Maddy and Charlotte win. (Credit: Channel Nine)

With Neale Whittaker stepping down as a judge and Shaynna Blaze teasing a more permanent move into the music industry, sources are adamant The Block could look very different in 2025.

The only question now is… will it have a sister show or will it meet it’s match with Adrian Portelli on a rival network?!