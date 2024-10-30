Comedian Melanie Bracewell has captured hearts across the country with her engaging performances and sharp wit.



Hailing from New Zealand, Melanie has made a name for herself in the comedy scene for her work on shows like Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Project as well as her current co-hosting gig on The Cheap Seats.

Her personal life has also garnered significant attention as she continues to rise in the entertainment industry, however, Melanie tends to her romantic life relatively private.

Melanie Bracewell and her partner regularly attend events together. (Credit: Getty)

Does Melanie Bracewell have a partner?

Melanie is in a relationship with Shaun McCullough, who works as a researcher/clip finder on The Cheap Seats.



The two first met during a high school production of The Jungle Book but didn’t start dating until 2020.



“I guess it was post-pandemic and you look within your 5km radius and go, ‘Yep – you’ll do,’” she told our sister publication TV Week.



“He’s incredible and the most supportive person always. Like, I’ve got gigs on, he’s making my HelloFresh – it’s a match made in heaven.”

Melanie and Shaun have known each other for a long time. (Credit: Instagram)

Melanie rarely posts about her relationship and has only talked about her partner a handful of times.



However, one of her comedy shows titled Forget Me Not was written about her boyfriend…



“He had short-term memory loss in the first six months we were dating. If we played basketball together, later that day he’d be saying, ‘Why am I thinking about basketball?’” she revealed to Stuff.



“The show is about moving over here with him, trying to figure out what was wrong. It was heavy at the time, but we talked through it together and have managed to find the comedy.”

Melanie and Shaun moved from New Zealand to Melbourne and are very much happy and in love!