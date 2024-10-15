Australian-American comedian Rhys Nicholson may be best known for captivating audiences with his quick wit and bold performances, however, it’s his husband who plays a vital role in fueling his creativity.



The 34-year-old is known for his comedic and acting jobs, especially his role as a judge on Drag Race Down Under, however, Rhys is being thrown back into the spotlight following his gig on the most recent season of Taskmaster.

While Rhys might be the one making audiences roar with laughter, his husband adds the perfect punchline to their story.

Rhys Nicholson and his husband Kyran host a podcast together. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Rhys Nicholson’s husband?

Rhys Nicholson is married to former Triple J radio presenter Kyran Wheatley.



Kyran is a comedian, broadcaster and podcaster and is even the co-founder and Creative Director of Melbourne’s home of comedy Comedy Reupublic.



On top of this, he has also produced and hosted several hit podcasts such as Wax Quzzical and Mirth, as well as the Save The Date podcast with Rhys.

Rhys and Kryan in the early days of their relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Rhys Nicholson and Kyran Wheatley meet?

Rhys Nicholson met his now-husband at Zan Rowe’s 33-and-a-third birthday party in 2011 when he was just 21 years old.



The theme of the evening was to dress up as your favourite album, and Rhys attended the party covered in fake blood…



Rhys went as greatest hit album and while most people didn’t understand his costume, Kryan did. ” He was the only person who got it and genuinely seemed to find it funny,” Rhys told The Guardian.



“We latched on to each other that night, as you do when you find a kindred spirit in a party full of people you don’t know very well, and I immediately developed a huge crush on him.”

When did Rhys Nicholson get married?

Rhys and Kyran tied the knot in October 2023 after 13 years together.



“Growing up queer in the 90s, fairytales never felt like they were for me, but I found my prince,” he told The Guardian.

Despite intending to propose to him with a grand ring and doing it properly, Rhys ended up popping the question after a night of drinking at a friend’s wedding, drunkenly proposing as the two went to bed that night.

(Credit: Instagram)

Kyran and Rhys make the perfect couple, and bounce off each other on a day-to-day basis!

Kyran celebrated a birthday in May 2024 and Rhys decided to take to Instagram with a hilarious message to his husband.



“Everyone say a nice big happy birthday to my friend and roommate @kyrannicholson,” he penned.

“Even though he was unfortunately born incredibly unattractive, with a terrible personality, no work ethic and absolutely zero concern for the people around him, he’s continued on. Very brave.”

