Australian comedian Mel Buttle is undeniably a woman of many talents. From her extensive career as a comedian to her work as a television and radio presenter and a writer, you’re bound to recognise the name Mel Buttle.



The 42-year-old previously co-hosted The Great Australian Bake Off alongside Claire Hopper, was awarded the Directors Choice Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for her solo show How Embarrassment, appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, and now, will make waves on the upcoming season of Taskmaster.

However, while Mel manages to captivate audiences with humour, who captures Mel’s attention in her day-to-day life?

Mel Buttle married her partner in March 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

The Queensland comedian is typically very private about her relationship with her partner, however, the two recently took the next step in their relationship and Mel was excited to share the day with her fans.

Are Mel Buttle and her partner married?

Mel married her partner of five years at a ceremony in Queensland’s Scenic Rim region in March 2024.



She shared a post to Instagram with photos from the special day alongside a caption that read: “In light of Hayley Raso not replying to my numerous DM’s, I married my partner instead 😍.”

Mel has previously revealed that her celebrity crush is soccer player Hayley Raso. “She’s a babe,” she told QNews.



Following her hilarious post announcing her marriage, Hayley responded, “Well hi… And congrats,” with a love heart emoji.

Mel and her partner have a baby boy. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Mel Buttle a mother?

Mel and her partner have a young boy together.



Following their engagement in early 2021, Mel shared that her partner had given birth to their first child, Harry.



Mel explained to KIIS 97.3FM in November 2022, that the two had welcomed their baby that September, but tried to keep it as private as she could at the time.



“It’s a big announcement and I want to get it done. One, for attention and two, to tell everyone in one hit so I don’t have to go and keep telling people,” she joked.

“I don’t quite know how to say it. I have… I’ve got a baby. I have a baby. I’m not joking. This isn’t a ‘bit,’ I’m not going to trick you.

“I have a seven-week-old baby. My partner and I had a baby. He’s a boy.”

She has since shared more about her son on Instagram and continues to post updates about her life as a mother.

