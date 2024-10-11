Australian comedian Aaron Chen has made waves in the entertainment world, from his time on the popular series Have You Been Paying Attention and Thank God You’re Here to starring alongside Kitty Flanagan in Fisk, to now appearing in the 2024 season of Taskmaster.



However, behind the laughs, Aaron Chen is a loving husband to his supportive wife Esther. Aaron’s partner has stood by his side through it all and has continued to share his joy throughout his comedic journey.



Believe it or not, their journey to love is almost as hilarious…

Is Aaron Chen married?

Aaron and Esther got married in June 2023. “Been on hiatus and got married in that time,” Aaron penned in an Instagram post on June 28, 2023.



“To my beautiful wife… LET’S TROT. Thank you to the Canterbury Bulldogs for making the event possible. I’m still mostly off social media, I don’t have it on my personal phone, it’s installed on a burner phone at my manager’s office.”

Aaron and Esther got engaged in April 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

The two got engaged about a year earlier in April 2022. At the time, Aaron shared a sweet photo of Esther with the ring and wrote “Congratulations to me I am engaged.”

How did Aaron Chen propose to his wife?

Aaron’s proposal to his wife went viral in 2022 when he revealed that he had popped the question using nuggets…



The comedian put the engagement ring in a box of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets. After she said yes, Esther posed for a picture with the ring in front of a cash converters store.



We would expect anything less from a comedian!

What a hilarious way to propose! (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Aaron Chen’s wife?

Not much is known about Aaron’s wife Esther Shim and the two prefer to keep their lives mostly out of the spotlight.



Esther is a publicist from Sydney, however, the two recently made a big move to New York. One thing we do know about Esther is she likes to crack a joke here and there and give Aaron a run for his money!



Aaron recently shared an Instagram post with the caption: “I am in South Korea right now preparing for my big USA shows, there are plenty of tickets left, too many most would say.”



Esther then commented on the post saying, “I heard you only sold one ticket.”



It’s fair to say these two are a match made in heaven!

