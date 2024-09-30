For comedian Peter Helliar, 49, there are few things more rewarding than hearing a room full of raucous laughter at one of his jokes. The only thing more gratifying is his wife Bridget.

When he was just 24, Peter was instantly drawn to Bridget at a Sydney airport… but was too shy to make the first move.

Recalling the moment to The Australian Women’s Weekly, Peter said to himself at the time: “For better or worse, you’re not the guy who approaches strange women.”

Peter was instantly enamoured when he saw his now wife Bridget at an airport. (Credit: Getty)

Though he hoped the mysterious woman would sit next to him on the flight, it was not to be.

And yet, as fate would have it, Bridget attended a comedy gig of Peter’s. For the-then-22-year-old, the actor wasn’t as memorable.

“I had no recollection of him,” she told the publication. “He went up on stage and did this weird routine, which I’ve never seen since.

“But then he invited us to his birthday party the following weekend, and that’s when I thought – ‘this guy is pretty cool’.”

The couple shares three sons – Liam, Aidan, and Oscar. (Credit: Instagram)

So cool, in fact, that the pair wed in 2003. Now, they share three sons – Liam, born in 2002, Aidan, born in 2004, and Oscar, born in 2008.

With Brij, Peter is proud of the “team” they make in parenting their sons.

The radio host has previously told our sister site TV WEEK about how he teaches his three boys “respect for women”.

“The kids are good boys,” Peter said. “We start looking back with a sense of pride and going, ‘Actually, we’re a pretty good team’.”

Peter has said that he and his wife Brij make a good “team” when it comes to parenting. (Credit: Instagram)

He added: “We’re each other’s best mates.”

The former Project host shared further sweet quotes his “family home” while appearing on Who Do You Think You Are?

“It represents this place you can always come back to,” the father-of-three said. “As soon as you’re around family, everything will be OK.”

