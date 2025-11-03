Comedian Melanie Bracewell shares big personal news: “Hope we aren’t rushing into this”

NZ comedian Melanie Bracewell is getting married to her former schoolmate, and she couldn’t be happier!

The Cheap Seats star, 30, shared news of her engagement to boyfriend Shaun McCullough with her 239,000 followers on Instagram with trademark humour.

Melanie Bracewell is engaged to her former schoolmate. (Credit: Instagram/Melanie Bracewell)

“15 years of friendship, 5 years of the best relationship of my life. I hope we aren’t rushing into this,” the star quipped.

“Baloo the Bear and Ka the Snake from the 2012 Birkenhead College Production of “The Jungle Book” are getting married.”

While Melanie and Shaun went to the same high school as kids and enjoyed a “couple of scenes together” in the school play, things didn’t turn romantic until many years later when they spotted each other on Tinder.

“The only interactions we had after high school were playing the game League of Legends sometimes or going to a mutual friend’s party,” Melanie told our sister publication Woman’s Day in March 2025.

“It wasn’t until 2020, and you had to look in your 5km radius that Shaun and I took it to the next level!”

And while the loved-up pair later moved to Melbourne together, things haven’t always gone totally smoothly.

Melanie shared the news with her fans on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram/Melanie Bracewell)

Early in their relationship, Shaun suffered from a vitamin deficiency, which resulted in him suffering severe memory loss.

“The move to Melbourne is the shakiest part of Shaun’s memory,” Melanie quipped to Woman’s Day. “It makes me feel like I trapped him!

“I’d had struggles with dating in the past, and just after the first three months, it always fizzled out. But Shaun doesn’t even remember the first three months! He’s OK now,” she added.

Melanie is a familiar face on The Cheap Seats. (Credit: Channel 10)

Certainly, it seems Shaun is more than ok. He’s positively smitten with his partner and her infectious sense of humour.

“It feels special that I get to see both sides of her,” he told Woman’s Day of Melanie.

“The Mel other people don’t see, as well as her performances and the finished product. I like seeing her hard work pay off. You get to see good things happen to someone you can verify as a good person. And I love her, so that’s good too.”

