Inside Aussie comedian Alex Ward’s life off the stage

Meet Alex's long-term partner.
Lauren Mills
Alex Ward is a talented comedian, writer and presenter, best known for her regular appearance on Network Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention.

She currently writes for various TV shows such as The Project, Monday’s Experts, and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee and has been a regular performer at all the major Comedy and Fringe Festivals.

Alex is described as one of Australia’s fastest rising up-and-comers, but what do we know about her life off the stage?

alex ward partner
Alex and her partner have been together for over eight years. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Alex Ward have a partner?

Alex Ward is in a long-term relationship with her girlfriend Hannah Conroy. The two have been together for over eight years after they met on Tinder in 2016.

On September 11, 2023, Alex’s girlfriend Hannah shared a sweet post to Instagram with a caption that read, “Seven years ago I won the girlfriend lottery when I went on a tinder date with @wardyaknow.”

Their friend took to the comments to congratulate them, with one writing: “Seven already! I remember we were working together the day of your first date!”

How cute!

alex ward girlfriend
It is unclear when Alex Ward and her partner officially tied the knot. (Credit: Instagram)

Alex and Hannah got engaged in December 2020, taking to Instagram at the time to share the exciting news.

“Hannah and I got engaged. As they say happy wives, happy lives 💕😊😊,” Alex wrote.

Hannah also shared a post on her Instagram page with the caption, “Excited to marry this beautiful person 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩.”

alex ward girlfriend
These two definitely share the same humour! (Credit: Instagram )

Though it is not clear when the two officially tied the knot, Hannah shared a photo of the two all dressed up and sitting on a tractor with the caption, “Farmer wants two wives.”

Nonetheless, the two are definitely loved and love to share sweet messages to each other on social media.

In September 2023, Alex shared a post for Hannah’s birthday, “Happy Birthday to the hotter lady that lives in our house @hanconroy 💕,” she wrote.

Lauren Mills
Journalist

