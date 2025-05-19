Congratulations are in order for Married at First Sight bride Ella Ding, because she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Guy Palermo!

Advertisement

She made the exciting announcement in an Instagram post on May 20.

“Somewhere between healing and hustling, the next chapter quietly chose us,” she wrote.

“Baby Palermo, you’ve already made our story sweeter & given us the best news of 2025 yet ✨🥹”

Along with the heartfelt caption, the former bride shared a photo with her husband, holding his wife and her baby bump, while Ella held a pregnancy test. She also shared a close-up of her bump with her dog Yuki and polaroid photos of her pregnancy journey. Joined together, they spell “We love you already!”

Advertisement

Former MAFS participants were quick to share their congratulations.

“GAHHHHHH ONE OF US!!!!! ONE OF US!!! Yay I’m so happy ❤️❤️,” 2022 groom Jack Millar said, who is already a father of one and is expecting a baby boy with Love Island Australia star Courtney Stubbs.

She also shared her joy for Ella and Guy: “Finally it’s out!! Yaaaaay so happy for you guys 😍❤️.”

Advertisement

Mother-of-one and 2021 bride Kerry Balbuziente echoed these sentiments, writing “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! So exciting!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bride Evelyn Ellis also shared her joy: “Finally!!! Proud of you my baby girl I love you so much.”

Ella Ding recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Guy Palermo, and now they’re expecting a baby. (Credit: Instagram)

MAFS alumni Al Perkins, who joined Ella on the 2022 season, and 2024 bride Eden Harper, also congratulated the couple.

Advertisement

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in April 2025, after secretly eloping and breaking the news to their loved ones at Ella’s 30th birthday party.

“I still can’t believe it’s been a whole year since I vowed my forever to the love of my life,” Ella wrote in an Instagram post reflecting on the relationship milestone.

“To feel this kind of love—whether it’s from your person, your family, or your friends—is the most grounding, soul-filling gift. It truly makes you feel whole… like you’ve found your way home.”

They got married less than two months after they got engaged, and a year after they confirmed they were officially dating.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.