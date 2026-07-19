“You’re really torn”: Why FWAW’s Scarlett was always planning to reject Farmer Dylan

Farmer Dylan might not have chosen Scarlett on Farmer Wants A Wife, but New Idea hears that the polo player had her doubts all along.

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Dylan, 24, might have walked away with Ally, 23, during the July 19 finale, but we can reveal that Scarlett, 22, had actually already been considering rejecting Dylan over one key factor.

“The truth bomb about to drop is that Scarlett wasn’t ready to leave Melbourne for life on the farm with Farmer Dylan,” our well-placed insider confirms.

While Scarlett quickly emerged as one of Dylan’s strongest connections, insiders tell New Idea that she privately struggled with the idea of leaving her life in Victoria behind for a future on the farm.

Speaking to New Idea in an exclusive interview, Scarlett hinted at that very struggle as she addressed how much the women on the show have to sacrifice for the farmers.

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While Dylan picked Ally in the Farmer Wants A Wife final, New Idea hears Scarlett was planning to reject him. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Obviously, we go on this show to find true love, and it’s also about farmers finding true love, and it requires a lot of girls giving up quite a lot of their own lives to be with these guys, at least that is my perspective,” she told us.

“You’re really torn between, ‘Is true love like what I want, or do I want to put myself first?’, and that was kind of the argument that I was always having with myself throughout the experience.”

She admitted that when Dylan didn’t choose her, she “felt like the world made that decision for me”, adding, “You deserve to work on yourself and give yourself the life that you want rather than following someone else’s dream.”

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While she doesn’t regret signing up for the show, Scarlett admitted that she wouldn’t sacrifice as much of her own life for love now as she once might have.

“When I went into the show, love was something that I’d always wanted, and I had never really had it, and [it’s] still something I really, really want,” she said.

“But walking away from the show, I walked out with the perspective where I actually want love for myself, and I want to learn and grow for myself and develop myself, rather than just focusing solely on love because there definitely was a point in my time where I would have done anything for someone and not really thought or considered myself.”

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Her comments resonate with our intel from sources close to production, who say that the biggest obstacle for Scarlett was the reality of life with the South Australian sheep farmer after the cameras stopped rolling.

“Scarlett genuinely cared about Dylan and wanted to explore where the relationship could go,” says a source close to the situation.

“But as things became more serious, she started asking herself some difficult questions about what her future would actually look like.”

“The reality was that she was set to turn him down.”

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Our sources claim the “writing was on the wall” for the couple, adding, “It’s one thing to fall in love during filming. It’s another thing to picture what everyday life together would look like.”

Scarlett had been left with doubts over giving up her life for the farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Producers believed their chemistry was among some of the strongest of the season and were hoping that their connection would seal Farmer Dylan’s happily ever after.

However, sources suggest Scarlett knew their lives were heading in different directions.

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“She was looking for a partner she could build a life with, and she wanted to be honest with herself about whether their long-term goals truly aligned,” they add.

“It’s a huge decision. You’re not just choosing a person. You’re choosing a lifestyle, a community and often an entirely new future.”

Looking back on the experience, Scarlett herself has admitted that she now thinks Ally was a better match for Dylan all along.

“They’re just very well-suited […] The more I watch it, the more I realise that Ally was indeed the choice for Dylan,” she told New Idea.

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