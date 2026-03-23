EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Meet Robert Irwin’s new girlfriend!

NEED TO KNOW Aussie star Robert Irwin was spotted with a mystery blonde on the Gold Coast last week, where is he filming a new reality show.

Dancing With The Stars – The Next Pro features dance hopefuls who are auditioning for a spot on the US Dancing with the Stars.

In recent years, Robert has kept his personal life private following his 2024 split from Rorie Buckey.

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Robert Irwin is riding high right now. Not only is he loving fronting a major new US reality show, but he’s also reportedly enjoying a blossoming romance with one of the cast members!

The 21-year-old has been spotted on the Gold Coast filming a spin-off of Dancing with the Stars, titled The Next Pro.

The show follows up-and-coming professional dancers as they live together under one roof and compete for a coveted spot on the next season of the US hit.

Robert was in high spirits, leading some to wonder if a romance is brewing! (Credit: Backgrid)

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It’s an exciting new gig for Robert, who won the 2025 season. But insiders tell New Idea that behind the scenes, production is buzzing with speculation about his love life.

“People have definitely noticed Robert spending time with someone,” one local source spills. “There’s a lot of chatter around town about who she might be.”

Some insiders believe the mystery woman could be connected to Robert’s new show, with rumours swirling she may be one of the international cast members who travelled to Australia for filming.

Amid this, New Idea spied Robert looking “very friendly” with a pretty blonde on March 17 on the Gold Coast.

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It’s not known if she’s the woman at the centre of the dating buzz, but she looks very similar to his ex, Rorie Buckey! Another woman, possibly a minder from production, joined them.

The pair were joined by an older woman. (Credit: Backgrid)

Adding further fuel to the romance flames is the imminent arrival of Robert’s DWTS partner Witney Carson, who is believed to be flying into Australia to join the production.

Initially, it was believed Witney would serve as a co-host, but whispers now suggest her official role is more likely that of a challenge host, overseeing tasks and segments during the competition. Still, some are wondering if her visit might have a dual purpose…

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“Witney and Robert built a really close friendship during Dancing with the Stars,” says our insider.

“She’s someone he trusts and cares about a lot. That’s why people are joking that Witney might be coming to Australia to ‘meet the girlfriend’ before Robert makes things public.”

Mum Terri and dancing pal Witney are screening Robert’s dates. (Credit: Instagram)

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Witney confirmed when they were doing DWTS that she had taken it upon herself to find Robert a girlfriend, and would be “screening” any potential future love interests!

Robert has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight in recent years.

He dated Rorie, Heath Ledger’s niece, from November 2022 to February 2024, and last year was linked to actress Xochitl Gomez.

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