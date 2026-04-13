Wait, it’s back?! KFC confirms return of height-defying “secret” item

KFC fans have been begging for its return, and now, their prayers have been answered – the Tower Burger is back as part of a new range!

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Yes, you read that right!

The beloved burger is now available across Australia from April 14, after it was introduced as a “secret item” in 2021.

It was briefly brought back in 2023, and then, after being its “most requested item”, brought back again in 2024.

The KFC Tower Burger is back, and we are so excited! (Credit: KFC Australia)

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Now, that means you can enjoy one Original Crispy Fillet with tangy tomato sauce, cheese, mayonnaise, fresh lettuce and a golden hash brown, all sandwiched between two burger buns.

“We know fans have their own ritual when it comes to taking on a Tower, whether they’re carefully planning every bite or just going for it and embracing the mess. That’s part of what makes the Tower so loved – it’s big, it’s bold, and there’s simply nothing else like it,” KFC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vanessa Rowed, said.

But that isn’t all.

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KFC is also introducing the Tower Twister and double-fillet Tower Stacker as part of the limited-time range.

The Tower Stacker is taking the classic to new heights – it includes TWO Original Crispy Fillets.

The Tower Twister takes all of this, but instead, puts it all in a wrap.

Are you going to try the Tower Stacker? It’s a lot to get around! (Credit: KFC Australia) (Credit: KFC)

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“The Tower Burger has long been one of the most requested burgers on our menu, so we’re excited to be bringing it back for fans alongside the Tower Stacker and Tower Twister,” Vanessa said.

You’d better hurry, though, because the range will only be around until Monday, May 11.

You can get something in the range on its own, in a Combo with chips and a drink, or as part of a Box Meal. It is also available to purchase via the KFC app.

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