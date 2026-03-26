Macca’s is going golden with its new KPop Demon Hunters range

McDonald’s is showing how it’s done, done, done, by releasing a very special and exclusive KPop Demon Hunters range.

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Aussie fans are among the first in the world to indulge in this special collaboration between Macca’s and Netflix.

“This collaboration brings two iconic worlds together, giving fans the chance to be part of the action in a way that feels unmistakably Macca’s,” Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia, said.

“It’s a full-scale fan battle, and Macca’s is the place where you can pick your side.”

So, are you team HUNTR/X or Saja Boys?

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Scroll on to find out more about it below.

Whose side are you on? (Credit: McDonald’s)

What can you get in the KPop Demon Hunters range at McDonald’s

This range has something for everyone.

(Credit: McDonald’s) Collectable Photocards There are 13 cards to collect, but some are rarer and harder to find than others. Every HUNTR/X Meal or Saja Boys Breakfast Meal comes with two mystery cards. (Credit: McDonald’s) HUNTR/X Meal Become the main character with this meal, which includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, photocards and the limited-edition purple Demon Sauce. (Credit: McDonald’s) The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal Get a little soda pop with this meal! It comes with a Honey Siracha Muffin (choose between Sausage & Egg, Bacon & Egg, Sausage or the Mighty McMuffin), a hash brown, a drink, and a pack of photocards. (Credit: McDonald’s) Demon Sauce This mysteriously purple demon sauce pays tribute to Rumi’s half-demon roots. Try it… if you dare. Advertisement (Credit: McDonald’s) Derpy McFlurry The loveable tiger sidekick is making his Macca’s debut with a brand-new flavour. Enjoy creamy soft serve topped with brown sugar sauce and chewy tapioca pearls.

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Macca’s has a very special surprise planned for KPop Demon Hunters obsessees. (Credit: McDonald’s)

When is the KPop Demo Hunters range available at Macca’s?

It will be released nationally on April 1, but diehard fans can look forward to a special treat on March 31.

For one night only, fans can drive into a secret McDonald’s location in Sydney for an immersive drive-thru experience made for filming and capturing while you grab your meals.

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All you have to do is choose your lane – will it be HHUNTR/X, or Saja Boys?

The first 300 customers will get their chosen meals for free! Make sure you keep an eye out for the location, which will be announced VERY soon!

Grab the range for a limited time at the front counter, drive-thru, via drive-thru and the MyMacca’s app.

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