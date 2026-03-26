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Macca’s is going golden with its new KPop Demon Hunters range

Are you ready for it?
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McDonald’s is showing how it’s done, done, done, by releasing a very special and exclusive KPop Demon Hunters range.

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Aussie fans are among the first in the world to indulge in this special collaboration between Macca’s and Netflix.

“This collaboration brings two iconic worlds together, giving fans the chance to be part of the action in a way that feels unmistakably Macca’s,” Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia, said.

“It’s a full-scale fan battle, and Macca’s is the place where you can pick your side.” 

So, are you team HUNTR/X or Saja Boys?

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Scroll on to find out more about it below.

KPop Demon Hunters McDonald's Meal
Whose side are you on? (Credit: McDonald’s)

What can you get in the KPop Demon Hunters range at McDonald’s

This range has something for everyone.

KPop Demon Hunters Photocards MCDonald's
(Credit: McDonald’s)

Collectable Photocards

There are 13 cards to collect, but some are rarer and harder to find than others.

Every HUNTR/X Meal or Saja Boys Breakfast Meal comes with two mystery cards.

KPop Demon Hunters The Huntr/X meal
(Credit: McDonald’s)

HUNTR/X Meal

Become the main character with this meal, which includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, photocards and the limited-edition purple Demon Sauce.

KPop Demon Hunters
(Credit: McDonald’s)

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal

Get a little soda pop with this meal!

It comes with a Honey Siracha Muffin (choose between Sausage & Egg, Bacon & Egg, Sausage or the Mighty McMuffin), a hash brown, a drink, and a pack of photocards.

KPop Demon Hunters Demon Sauce McDonald's
(Credit: McDonald’s)

Demon Sauce

This mysteriously purple demon sauce pays tribute to Rumi’s half-demon roots. Try it… if you dare.

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KPop Demon Hunters Derpy McDonald's McFlurry
(Credit: McDonald’s)

Derpy McFlurry

The loveable tiger sidekick is making his Macca’s debut with a brand-new flavour.

Enjoy creamy soft serve topped with brown sugar sauce and chewy tapioca pearls.

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Macca's secret drive-thru range
Macca’s has a very special surprise planned for KPop Demon Hunters obsessees. (Credit: McDonald’s)

When is the KPop Demo Hunters range available at Macca’s?

It will be released nationally on April 1, but diehard fans can look forward to a special treat on March 31.

For one night only, fans can drive into a secret McDonald’s location in Sydney for an immersive drive-thru experience made for filming and capturing while you grab your meals.

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All you have to do is choose your lane – will it be HHUNTR/X, or Saja Boys?

The first 300 customers will get their chosen meals for free! Make sure you keep an eye out for the location, which will be announced VERY soon!

Grab the range for a limited time at the front counter, drive-thru, via drive-thru and the MyMacca’s app

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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