We’ve just found Australia’s cheesiest pizza range!

In honour of World Cheese Day, Domino’s is taking pizza to the next level with its Seriously Cheesy range.

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Yes, you read that correctly – an overly cheesy pizza range!

Even though the international cheese holiday isn’t until March 27, this range is available now across Australia.

The cheesier the better, don’t you think? We think so! (Credit: Domino’s)

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet the evolving palate of our customers,” said Domino’s Head of New Product Development and Innovation, Michael Treacy.

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“The Seriously Cheesy range is about creating a comforting flavour experience that’s perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones.”

Or, it could be so cheesy and mouthwatering that you don’t want to share it at all.

Find out more about it below.

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What’s in Domino’s Seriously Cheesy Range?

As a part of the limited-edition range, you can enjoy two oozy and irresistible pizzas.

For the ultimate cheese obsessives, there’s the Loaded Garlic Cheese. Packed with melted mozzarella cheese and bold parmesan on a garlic butter base, this pizza is impossible to resist.

Not only that, but you get an extra hit of cheese with the cheese sprinkle, which is paired with oregano.

There’s also the BBQ Cheesy Meats, which combines cheddar cheese sauce with parmesan and stretchy mozzarella, crispy bacon and is finished with a sweet BBQ sauce drizzle.

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Bacon, three cheeses and barbecue sauce, it’s impossible to resist this delectable pizza! (Credit: Domino’s)

According to research from Domino’s, there is a growing demand for indulgent, comfort-food-inspired flavours and moments that feel like a reward.

So it’s fair to say this pizza range ticks those boxes!

The Seriously Cheesy Range is now available in-store, through the Domino’s app, or via delivery for a limited time only.

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So you’d better hurry if you want to try it all!