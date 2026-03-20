  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD Food News

We’ve just found Australia’s cheesiest pizza range!

There's no such thing as too much cheese.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

In honour of World Cheese Day, Domino’s is taking pizza to the next level with its Seriously Cheesy range.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly – an overly cheesy pizza range!

Even though the international cheese holiday isn’t until March 27, this range is available now across Australia.

Domino's Loaded Garlic Cheese​ ​Pizza
The cheesier the better, don’t you think? We think so! (Credit: Domino’s)

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet the evolving palate of our customers,” said Domino’s Head of New Product Development and Innovation, Michael Treacy.

Advertisement

“The Seriously Cheesy range is about creating a comforting flavour experience that’s perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones.”

Or, it could be so cheesy and mouthwatering that you don’t want to share it at all.

Find out more about it below.

Advertisement

What’s in Domino’s Seriously Cheesy Range?

As a part of the limited-edition range, you can enjoy two oozy and irresistible pizzas.

For the ultimate cheese obsessives, there’s the Loaded Garlic Cheese. Packed with melted mozzarella cheese and bold parmesan on a garlic butter base, this pizza is impossible to resist.

Not only that, but you get an extra hit of cheese with the cheese sprinkle, which is paired with oregano.

There’s also the BBQ Cheesy Meats, which combines cheddar cheese sauce with parmesan and stretchy mozzarella, crispy bacon and is finished with a sweet BBQ sauce drizzle.

Advertisement
Domino's BBQ Cheesy Meats Pizza
Bacon, three cheeses and barbecue sauce, it’s impossible to resist this delectable pizza! (Credit: Domino’s)

According to research from Domino’s, there is a growing demand for indulgent, comfort-food-inspired flavours and moments that feel like a reward.

So it’s fair to say this pizza range ticks those boxes!

The Seriously Cheesy Range is now available in-store, through the Domino’s app, or via delivery for a limited time only.

Advertisement

So you’d better hurry if you want to try it all!

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement