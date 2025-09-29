G’day! This pizza range celebrates true-blue Aussie flavours we all love

Domino’s is celebrating the land we call home with its newest Flavours of Australia range!

Now, pizza fans can indulge in true-blue flavours we all love on a pizza – it’s a match made in heaven.

“These pizzas are a love letter to Australia, singing the praises of the produce, the people and the playful spirit that makes our country so special,” Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer ANZ Kent Madders explained.

“Our customers have told us they love it when we create flavours that feel personal and are proudly local.

“That’s why this range is more than just great-tasting pizza, it’s about honouring the food moments and memories that bring families and friends together.”

All of the flavours celebrate Australia’s diverse regions and individuality, and have premium produce front and centre.

“We wanted each bite to feel like a memory, whether that’s a summer BBQ, a picturesque trip down the Great Ocean Road, or a family night in,” Domino’s ANZ Head of New Product Development and Innovation Michael Treacy said.

“And of course, we’ve added that Domino’s magic that makes you want to come back for more.”

Find out more about them below.

Are you going to try the Flavours of Australia at Domino’s? (Credit: Domino’s)

What flavours are in the Domino’s Flavours of Australia range?

The good news is that this new range includes three very delicious and nostalgic flavours.

For fans who love a loaded pizza, try the Great Southern Chicken.

Featuring chicken bites, capsicum, tomato, mushrooms, oregano, and stretchy mozzarella cheese on a creme fraiche base, it is finished with a tangy ranch sauce and vibrant spring onions.

Then, there’s the BBQ Steak, which is a smoky and savoury match made in heaven!

This true-blue classic is loaded with tender steak strips, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, oregano, and stretchy mozzarella cheese, with a generous drizzle of barbecue sauce, on a pizza sauce base.

Finally, there’s the Aussie Hot Honey, which is perfect for anyone who loves a touch of heat.

This is more than just a pepperoni pizza – it is also topped with a sweet and spicy Australian hot honey, with a sprinkle of chilli flakes.

But that’s not all – Domino’s also has the sweet department covered!

To finish it all off, there is the Mango Thickshake, made with real mango.

Are you going to try the Great Southern Chicken pizza? (Credit: Domino’s)

How long is the Domino’s Flavours of Australia range around for?

The good news is, you can still enjoy all of these Aussie classics, but not for long!

They’re around for a limited time only, so you better hurry!

Grab a pizza for $11 from Domino’s stores across Australia.

