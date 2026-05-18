El Jannah eliminates the lunchtime slump with “craveable” menu

El Jannah is now making lunch the meal worth looking forward to with its newest afternoon menu.
From today (May 18), that means you can enjoy a heavenly charcoal-chicken wrap from the Legendary Lebanese Lunch menu range.
“We know Aussies are stuck in the same lunch routine every day. This range is all about giving people something fresh, filling and seriously craveable, without slowing them down,” El Jannah’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Issa said.
“Most lunch options are either expensive or processed, and not much in between.
“Charcoal chicken sits in a different category; lean protein, cooked over open flames, served with fresh salad and Lebanese bread baked daily.
“Real food, fast, at a price that makes sense for lunch.”
There are three options to choose from, and you can also grab chips and a drink with the wrap for just $14.00.
Read more about it below.
What’s in the Legendary Lebanese Lunch menu range from El Jannah?
The Crispy Special
$14.00
How is this for a lunchtime offer?
Golden chicken tenders, El Jannah’s beloved garlic sauce, coleslaw, chips, green pickles, and sweet and spicy sauce, all wrapped in Lebanese bread.
It also comes with small chips and a drink.
The Tawouk Tabouli
$14.00
Enjoy charcoal-grilled and marinated chicken breast wrapped in Lebanese bread, with fresh tabouli, chips, pickles and garlic sauce.
This is served with small chips and a drink.
The Tawouk Fattoush
$14.00
For fans of crunch, there’s the Tawouk Fattoush option.
Make lunch exciting with this Lebanese bread wrap, full of crispy fattoush salad, charcoal-grilled tawouk chicken, and garlic sauce.
This is also served with small chips and a drink.
The Legendary Lebanese Lunch range is available across Australia from selected stores from 10am to 4pm and from others between 11am and 4pm.