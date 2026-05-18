  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD Food News

El Jannah eliminates the lunchtime slump with “craveable” menu

Boring lunch be gone!
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

El Jannah is now making lunch the meal worth looking forward to with its newest afternoon menu.

Advertisement

From today (May 18), that means you can enjoy a heavenly charcoal-chicken wrap from the Legendary Lebanese Lunch menu range.

“We know Aussies are stuck in the same lunch routine every day. This range is all about giving people something fresh, filling and seriously craveable, without slowing them down,” El Jannah’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Issa said.

“Most lunch options are either expensive or processed, and not much in between.

The Tawouk Tabouli El Jannah
(Credit: El Jannah)
Advertisement

“Charcoal chicken sits in a different category; lean protein, cooked over open flames, served with fresh salad and Lebanese bread baked daily.

“Real food, fast, at a price that makes sense for lunch.”

There are three options to choose from, and you can also grab chips and a drink with the wrap for just $14.00.

Read more about it below.

Advertisement

What’s in the Legendary Lebanese Lunch menu range from El Jannah?

The Crispy Special El Jannah
(Credit: El Jannah)

The Crispy Special

$14.00

How is this for a lunchtime offer?

Golden chicken tenders, El Jannah’s beloved garlic sauce, coleslaw, chips, green pickles, and sweet and spicy sauce, all wrapped in Lebanese bread.

It also comes with small chips and a drink.

The Tawouk Tabouli El Jannah
(Credit: El Jannah)

The Tawouk Tabouli

$14.00

Enjoy charcoal-grilled and marinated chicken breast wrapped in Lebanese bread, with fresh tabouli, chips, pickles and garlic sauce.

This is served with small chips and a drink.

The Tawouk Fattoush El Jannah
(Credit: El Jannah)

The Tawouk Fattoush

$14.00

For fans of crunch, there’s the Tawouk Fattoush option.

Make lunch exciting with this Lebanese bread wrap, full of crispy fattoush salad, charcoal-grilled tawouk chicken, and garlic sauce.

This is also served with small chips and a drink.

Advertisement


The Legendary Lebanese Lunch range is available across Australia from selected stores from 10am to 4pm and from others between 11am and 4pm.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement