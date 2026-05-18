El Jannah eliminates the lunchtime slump with “craveable” menu

El Jannah is now making lunch the meal worth looking forward to with its newest afternoon menu.

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From today (May 18), that means you can enjoy a heavenly charcoal-chicken wrap from the Legendary Lebanese Lunch menu range.

“We know Aussies are stuck in the same lunch routine every day. This range is all about giving people something fresh, filling and seriously craveable, without slowing them down,” El Jannah’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Issa said.

“Most lunch options are either expensive or processed, and not much in between.

(Credit: El Jannah)

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“Charcoal chicken sits in a different category; lean protein, cooked over open flames, served with fresh salad and Lebanese bread baked daily.

“Real food, fast, at a price that makes sense for lunch.”

There are three options to choose from, and you can also grab chips and a drink with the wrap for just $14.00.

Read more about it below.

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What’s in the Legendary Lebanese Lunch menu range from El Jannah?





The Legendary Lebanese Lunch range is available across Australia from selected stores from 10am to 4pm and from others between 11am and 4pm.