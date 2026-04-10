Princess Kate’s VERY strict royal fashion rules revealed

Kate Middleton has long been celebrated as one of the most stylish royals, but each carefully chosen outfit comes with a very long list of protocols to follow.

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While you might think all Kate has to think about is the designer, there is actually a lot than meets the eye when it comes to dressing as a royal.

In fact, she has even adopted some of the late Queen Elizabeth’s fashion rules, continuing some long-held traditions that you might not even know exist.

Here’s what the Princess of Wales has to keep in mind every time she gets dressed.

Princess Kate has some very strict fashion rules she always follows. (Credit: Getty)

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Wearing red

Kate has made red something of a signature for high-profile diplomatic occasions, and it’s no accident.

Colour expert and personal stylist Marina Thomas told Hello! that the choice carries real meaning.

“One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice,” Thomas explained.

“Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed.”

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There are some specific rules when it comes to wearing red. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bright colours

More broadly, Kate has embraced the late Queen Elizabeth II’s habit of dressing in bright, bold colours. And the reason is surprisingly practical.

As Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained in the documentary The Queen at 90, “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’

Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, huge crowds are waiting, and eager royal fans want to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

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It’s not an official protocol, but it’s one that many royals have also adopted.

Kate often opts for bright colours when she is out in public. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hats on, fascinators off

For formal engagements, hats are non-negotiable.

Former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold — who served as personal butler to then-Prince Charles at Highgrove for six years — told Hello! that protocol dictates hats must be worn from 6am until 6pm sharp.

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“Royal women follow this old etiquette rule,” Harrold explained.

“On general visits, they tend not to wear them, but on more official occasions, they will.”

The tradition dates back to the 1850s, when it was considered improper for upper-class women to show their hair in public.

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After 6pm, married royal women would switch to tiaras and a single woman wearing no headpiece at all was seen as a signal she was available.

And despite their popularity at race days, fascinators are firmly off the table for the royal family.

Kate kept to the tradition of a hat and modest hemlines during Royal Ascot 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Modest hemlines and necklines

Skirts and dresses must stay close to the knee, necklines remain conservative, and nail polish is kept neutral.

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“It’s all about being modest, elegant and not risking a scandal or causing a media fuss,” etiquette expert and former royal staffer Laura Windsor told Reader’s Digest in 2024.

Keeping the coat on

According to Reader’s Digest, royal women are expected to keep their coats on throughout public outings.

Removing clothing in front of others is traditionally considered unladylike, so Kate will typically wait for a private moment before she removes any layers when she’s out and about.

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