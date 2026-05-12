Inside Princess Charlotte’s $41,000 jewellery collection

Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte have had many twinning fashion moments over the years, and it looks like we are going to see similar moments in the future with jewellery!

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Over the years, the Princess of Wales has worn a mix of jewellery pieces from the Palace’s collection and others from different designers.

Particularly, her stash of pieces from Chelsea-based designer Robinson Pelham, estimated to exceed $41,000 (£22,000) in value, has caught the attention of millions of onlookers.

Now, it looks like Charlotte will inherit this unique collection of commissioned jewellery.

Princess Charlotte could be set to wear the earrings Princess Kate wore to her wedding. (Credit: Getty)

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“These investment pieces can be worn again and again, and are potential heirloom pieces for her children and grandchildren,” jewellery designer Jessica Flinn-Allen told Hello!.

“This makes them much more meaningful and special, in particular Kate’s pieces that were commissioned by her family for her wedding, ensuring that a piece of her family remains with her when she steps into royal life.”

The designer said that by choosing jewellery from a UK business, she is making a “statement” about who she is.

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Not only that, but the royal wore her mother’s earrings, which were made by the same designer, Royal Film Performance of Spectre at Royal Albert Hall in 2015.

So, what could Princess Charlotte wear in the future?

Catherine’s most well-known earrings are those she wore to her wedding in 2011.

Which earrings do you think Charlotte will wear first? (Credit: Getty)

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According to The Express, they cost £15,000 and were also commissioned by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. However, that price has only been estimated.

The diamond earrings are set in white gold and feature leaves and acorns, which pay tribute to her family’s coat of arms.

Other pieces by Robinson Pelham include Kate’s diamond-encrusted multi-way star earrings (worth £11,195), which she has worn in different ways.

Others by the jeweller include her drop earrings (£5,995) with six-claw diamond settings, Oxygen Aspen Earrings (£4,900).

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