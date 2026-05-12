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Home ROYALS Kate Middleton

Inside Princess Charlotte’s $41,000 jewellery collection

The young royal has PLENTY to choose from!
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Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte have had many twinning fashion moments over the years, and it looks like we are going to see similar moments in the future with jewellery!

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Over the years, the Princess of Wales has worn a mix of jewellery pieces from the Palace’s collection and others from different designers.

Particularly, her stash of pieces from Chelsea-based designer Robinson Pelham, estimated to exceed $41,000 (£22,000) in value, has caught the attention of millions of onlookers.

Now, it looks like Charlotte will inherit this unique collection of commissioned jewellery.

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Princess Charlotte could be set to wear the earrings Princess Kate wore to her wedding. (Credit: Getty)
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“These investment pieces can be worn again and again, and are potential heirloom pieces for her children and grandchildren,” jewellery designer Jessica Flinn-Allen told Hello!.

“This makes them much more meaningful and special, in particular Kate’s pieces that were commissioned by her family for her wedding, ensuring that a piece of her family remains with her when she steps into royal life.”

The designer said that by choosing jewellery from a UK business, she is making a “statement” about who she is.

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Not only that, but the royal wore her mother’s earrings, which were made by the same designer, Royal Film Performance of Spectre at Royal Albert Hall in 2015.

So, what could Princess Charlotte wear in the future?

Catherine’s most well-known earrings are those she wore to her wedding in 2011.

Princess Catherine / Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte Christmas 2024
Which earrings do you think Charlotte will wear first? (Credit: Getty)
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According to The Express, they cost £15,000 and were also commissioned by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. However, that price has only been estimated.

The diamond earrings are set in white gold and feature leaves and acorns, which pay tribute to her family’s coat of arms.

Other pieces by Robinson Pelham include Kate’s diamond-encrusted multi-way star earrings (worth £11,195), which she has worn in different ways.

Others by the jeweller include her drop earrings (£5,995) with six-claw diamond settings, Oxygen Aspen Earrings (£4,900).

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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