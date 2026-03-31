“He’d never do that”: Royalists push back on claims King Charles is about to abdicate

Speculation has been swirling that King Charles may be preparing to abdicate the throne and hand over to Prince William.

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Charles, 77, acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He was the oldest person to accede to the British throne and was previously the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

After his decades of dedicated service, rumours are circulating that Charles might abdicate the throne due to his health.

There are rumours swirling that King Charles will abdicate the throne. (Credit: Getty)

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However, royalists have refused to believe that Charles will step back as monarch, insisting he waited too long to step aside after just three years on the throne.

Taking to social media, one person speculated, “There’s like no way he would abdicate anything. He waited for this so long.”

“Will never happen,” another claimed, while a third agreed, “He’d never do that!!!”

“He waited his entire life to be King, so no way in hell he’d do that,” a fourth argued.

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“He’d never abdicate. He’s waited his whole life to be king. He’ll be just like his mum,” a fifth added.

William and Kate have been taking on more royal duties lately. (Credit: Getty)

What happens if Charles abdicated the throne?

New Idea understands that King Charles might abdicate in a “matter of weeks” due to his health.

Courtiers have confirmed that the King is “struggling to keep up with his already pared-down roster”, prompting “urgent talks about his abdication”.

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“Even Charles is now resigned to stepping aside,” our palace insider has claimed.

“He’s finding some of these long occasions more tedious than ever. He’s more fragile than he lets on, and the toll of his cancer treatment has not gone unnoticed.”

Our source has claimed there’s a unanimous feeling that Charles must “go out on a high“, citing the Trooping of the Colour on June 13 as the most likely time for his abdication.

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If he steps down, William would accede to the throne, and his wife, Princess Katherine, is expected to become Queen at such a time.

William is said to be fully prepared and has been taking on more duties, as proven by his hosting a state dinner in honour of the President of Nigeria.

“He’s been conducting investiture ceremonies, high-level receptions, and meetings on behalf of Charles,” our source added.

William is currently the heir-apparant. (Credit: Getty)

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“But the biggest sign he and Kate are getting ready to reign is the Royal Warrants, which start shortly.”

Traditionally, only the monarch can grant the Royal Warrants, but Willian and Kate will be able to endorse companies when they become Grantors of Royal Warrants.

“It gives William and Kate real monarchical power earlier than usual and signals that they are being fast-tracked for the top job,” our insider added.

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