Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie snubbed from Royal Family’s Easter guest list

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not be attending the Royal Family’s traditional Easter Sunday service, it has been revealed.

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It is understood that the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have made “alternative plans” for the Easter weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, the decision to miss the service at Windsor Castle has been made with the agreement of the King.

Sources have stressed that the sisters were part of the family Christmas festivities and will continue to be present at future family occasions.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not be attending the royal Easter service. (Credit: Getty)

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The former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, were both present at last year’s Easter Sunday service with their daughters and other royals, but they will not be present this year.

Since then, Andrew has been evicted from the Royal Lodge and has moved to Marsh Farm in Sandringham after being engulfed in the Epstein scandal.

Andrew and Sarah have come under increasing pressure over their links to the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

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The former Duke and Duchess of York lost their royal titles over the association, and they have all but disappeared from public life.

Andrew handed back his titles in October 2025, but continued to deny all allegations that had been made against him.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have come under pressure over their links to Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

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“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

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