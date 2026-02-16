Why Australia could become an escape option for Sarah Ferguson

NEED TO KNOW There has been speculation about where Sarah Ferguson would live after being evicted from the Royal Lodge.

would live after being evicted from the With rumours that she could relocate overseas, a move to Australia could be on the cards.

She already has a connection in Australia.

After her fall from grace, it is possible that Sarah Ferguson could consider moving to Australia.

It could be a perfect fit for the former Duchess of York, who has stayed under the radar since the gradual release of the Epstein files.

Since she was stripped of her title last year and she and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were ordered to move out of the Royal Lodge, there’s been speculation about where she will live.

Given that her sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, resides in NSW’s Central Coast, moving Down Under could be on the cards.

“Sarah’s sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia,” royal columnist Phil Dampier told our sister publication Woman’s Day in November.

“Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her.”

There’s been speculation about where Sarah Ferguson will live. (Credit: Getty)

Throughout the documents released by the US Department of Justice, there has been email correspondence between her and the late and disgraced financier and sex offender.

According to documents analysed by PEOPLE, she emailed Epstein on May 16, 2010, writing she “desperately” needed money and suggested that he should hire her as his assistant.

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money,” she wrote, adding, “Please Jeffrey think about it.”

A source also told the Daily Mail that she told friends, “I need to get back to work. I need money.”

With rumours swirling around her potentially securing a lucrative book deal and plotting a comeback, Australia could be ideal.

While she was recently spotted in France and the United Arab Emirates, BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Australia could be promising.

The former Duchess of York already has a connection to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

“They are both wealthy, and I don’t believe for a minute that Sarah herself is skint,” she said.

“I’m sure she’ll find somewhere to live in comfort. Perhaps a prolonged visit to her sister in Australia would help clear her head.”

The speculations follows an exclusive source telling New Idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be eyeing Australia as a potential option.

“Harry and Meghan didn’t leave a big impression on the Aussies when they toured there, but they know it’s something they can turn around should they decide it’s their only escape option,” the insider said.

“Harry’s believes it’s only a matter of time before he starts having trouble with the current administration, whether it be audits or visa issues, so he and Meghan have several back-up options should the UK prove to not be viable.”

