Prince William and Kate’s secret escape plan as “tensions can’t be ignored”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a “quick escape should they need to” during the usually picturesque royal summer holiday.

Advertisement

While summer is usually a time for the couple to press pause and spend time with their children and William’s extended family in Balmoral, this year, royal “tensions” are overtaking their plans.

“There is still the threat of Harry turning up on the doorstep, in which case Kate and William will be heading for the car stat,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

This allegedly isn’t the only issue the couple is concerned about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly preparing for a “quick escape” if it’s warranted this summer, due to growing tensions and crises in the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“But there are other tensions that can’t be ignored, including serious succession issues, not just with the Yorks but also the Sussexes; Kate and Charles’ health; Anne’s workload; what to do about Camilla’s children; and the fact neither the Queen or the Princess Royal can agree on tradition,” the source continued.

“William and Anne prefer the more exclusive low-key family approach while Charles and Camilla want to invite every man and his dog – which is why Kate and William are right to worry about surprise guests from California.”

William has been stepping into a leadership role in the royal family ahead of his eventual accession to the throne, and he’s already become quite the leader amid family tensions.

Advertisement

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently told New Idea how William is setting plans in motion to protect the monarchy.

“William is focused on the need for a monarchy which must adapt if it is to remain relevant, especially to younger generations,” he told us.

“He is acutely aware of the challenges the monarchy will face in the future, and there is a steely determination behind his genial facade.”

Prince William has plans when he ascends the throne. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told New Idea that William is “calling the shots” behind the scenes as he’s in the “transitional” phase to take over from his father.

He added that the Prince is “much tougher” than his father, who is “more sentimental”.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is also reportedly an issue for him following the Epstein scandal.

“He was rude about Catherine. But he can see the reputational damage Andrew has brought the monarchy. He would like the stables to be cleaned before his own reign”,” Lownie added.

Advertisement

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.