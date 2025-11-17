EXCLUSIVE: Has the winner of Big Brother already been leaked?!

Big Brother has entered its second week, and theories are already flying about who might win the 2025 series.

All the housemates are competing in the hopes of winning the $100,000 cash prize, but it remains to be seen who will survive the evictions.

However, the first evicted housemate, Michael, has already put his money on one housemate in particular to be crowned the 2025 winner.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea after his exit, Michael said he is convinced that primary school teacher Emily, 30, will make it all the way to the final.

Theories are currently flying that Emily will win the 2025 series of Big Brother. (Credit: Network 10)

“She’ll certainly get to the end, she’s unnominate-able. How do you nominate someone who’s that lovely? You just can’t do it with a straight face,” he revealed.

“I couldn’t really guarantee anyone else. Even Vinnie, I think, will open his mouth at some stage, because I know exactly what’s going on in his head.”

The date of the 2025 final has not yet been revealed, and there are still plenty more evictions to come.

Michael was the first housemate to go home on Sunday, November 16, after beating Jane and Holly in the public vote.

As for who will be the next housemate to be evicted, Michael said he is convinced it will be Jane.

Michael said he is convinced nobody will ever nominated Emily. (Credit: Network 10)

“It would have been Holly, but I’ve saved her with my making her the house captain,” he said.

“So I guess it’s going to be Jane, no one likes Jane! Well, it’s not that no one likes Jane; we all like Jane. You’re in this microcosm. Everyone likes Jane, I put that the wrong way, but of the housemates who are there, she’s the least liked.

“And probably Connor, but at least Connor cooks. Jane just whinges and fake cries.”

Big Brother airs Monday To Friday at 7.30pm, and Sundays At 7pm. Watch and Live Stream 24/7 On 10.