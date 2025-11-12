Who is Big Brother Australia star Holly Young? Get to know the model and her VERY famous ex

Twelve new housemates made a dramatic arrival in the Big Brother house during November 8’s launch show.

They brought the newly revived reality TV show back with a bang as the charismatic personalities were quick to cause a stir.

One of the contestants who has already caught viewers’ attention is 31-year-old model Holly Young.

She was left infuriated after learning that Big Brother would not be giving them their luggage, with one chivalrous housemate lending her a sweater.

Some eagle-eyed fans are already convinced a love triangle could be forming, as both Colin and Vincent appear to be showing an interest in Holly.

But who is Holly and what was she up to before the show?

Scroll on for everything you need to know about her.

Model Holly Young is one of the housemates shaking things up in the Big Brother house. (Credit: Network 10)

Who is Holly Young?

Holly hails from Western Australia and works as an influencer and model.

Upon her arrival in the Big Brother house, Holly described herself as a “unicorn” who is full of energy.

“You guys can expect a whole lot of entertainment,” she teased.

During her career as a model, Holly has lived in Australia, London and New York, and has even attended Milan Fashion Week.

Though her Instagram profile is private, Holly boasts more than 100,000 followers on the platform, including some very recognisable names.

She is followed by radio host Jackie “O” Henderson, fashion designer Pip Edwards and funnyman Tommy Little.

Holly is also the BFF of Married At First Sight bride Carina Mirabile, with the pair often appearing on each other’s social media pages.

With such famous connections, it is clear that her own reality TV debut has been a long time coming.

Holly is best friends with MAFS star Carina Mirabile. (Credit: TikTok)

Who is Holly Young’s ex-boyfriend?

Holly has also dated a celebrity Australian real estate agent, who has found TV fame himself in recent years.

Last year, Holly had a whirlwind romance with none other than Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein.

The pair reportedly went public with their relationship in August 2024, but quietly went their separate ways just months later after an “intense” holiday.

“Things got complicated when they started travelling together,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

Holly reportedly dated celebrity real estate agent Gavin Rubinstein last year. (Credit: Getty)

“It was fast-paced from the beginning, but they were just in different places in life.”

Holly allegedly went on to date entrepreneur Richie Harkham, who was said to be one of her exes’ friends, before they split up soon after.

She was also briefly linked to Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt in 2017 after reportedly meeting at the Crown Melbourne.