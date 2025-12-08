Coco is crowned as the 2025 winner of Big Brother Australia!

Coco Beeby has been crowned as the 2025 winner of Big Brother.

Advertisement

Thirteen housemates battled it out to take home the $135,000 prize fund, but it was Coco, 30, who ultimately won it.

She narrowly beat school teacher Emily, who came in second place, followed closely by Colin, Bruce and Allana.

Coco brought the audience to tears when she reunited with her three young children on stage after her victory.

In a heartwarming moment, her three kids ran into her arms and burst into floods of tears after three weeks apart.

Advertisement

Coco has been crowned as the 2025 winner of Big Brother. (Credit: Network 10)

Coco choked back tears as she told the audience how much the life-changing prize fund meant to her.

“We’ll have lots of presents under the tree this year,” she sweetly added to her children.

Coco also reflected on her surprise romance with Bruce in the house, revealing it was the last thing on her mind when she joined the show.

Advertisement

However, she admitted she was won over by his good looks and humour, but remained coy on what would happen between them on the outside.

Big Brother certainly put the contestants through their paces during their three weeks in the house with tense challenges and shocking twists.

And the surprises didn’t end during the finale, as the housemates were offered one last tempting twist during the live episode on Monday, December 8.

Advertisement

Before any votes were revealed, the five finalists were all offered a Suzuki if they sacrificed their chance to win the prize money.

Allana and Bruce both volunteered, but only one could win the car, so they battled it out in a final challenge to determine the result, with Allana winning!

Emily came in second place, followed by Colin, Bruce and Allana. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Network 10/Instagram)

Allana was immediately evicted, and, unfortunately for Bruce, he was sent home just moments later in the first public vote reveal.

Advertisement

Upon his exit, Bruce said he’d be checking himself into therapy after returning to the real world, describing his time in the house as a “traumatic learning curve”.

He also broke his silence on his budding romance with Coco, quipping that he doesn’t “kiss and tell”.

“The whole time I was kind of fighting it, but slowly but surely we crept our way together, and by the end, while you’ve seen it all,” he said of their bond.

When host Mel Tracina asked his parents if they’d be setting a place for Coco at the dinner table, they simply said that it was ultimately Bruce’s decision.

Advertisement

And the drama didn’t stop there, as Colin was the next to be eliminated, coming in third place in a twist which shocked the final two, Emily and Coco.

Colin made waves in the house with his romance with Holly, and they finally reunited as she cheered him on from the audience during the final.

“I’ve never met a girl like [Holly] my whole entire life. When I saw her, my jaw smashed to the floor,” he told Mel, before declaring his love for Holly.

Big Brother was revived by Network 10 this year and was hosted by Mel Tracina. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Network 10)

Advertisement

It was a major year for Big Brother, which was newly revived by Network 10 Down Under following a successful reboot in the UK.

The new instalment was hosted by Mel Tracina, rather than former host Gretel Killeen, and brought back all the iconic elements, from a 24/7 livestream to brutal live evictions.

Network 10 has not confirmed if Big Brother will return in 2026, but host Mel dropped a huge hint during the live final.

“So, what do you reckon, do you want to do it again next year?” she teased, as she was greeted with rounds of applause from the audience.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, applications are not currently open for Big Brother.