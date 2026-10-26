“Extra security”: Big Brother’s Mike Goldman teases “bizarre” 2026 mystery

It’s time for another season of Big Brother, and this year is set to have more twists and turns than normal!

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Moving on from last year’s famous Dreamworld location, the Big Brother house will be in Brisbane this time around.

“I am so excited about this season more than ever because it’s five minutes away from my house rather than having to travel to Dreamworld through the traffic,” narrator Mike Goldman exclusively tells New Idea.

But details about the show have been kept tightly under wraps ahead of Monday’s launch – even from Mike!

“[There’s] a lot of secrecy going around this year […] Probably more than I’ve ever experienced in the whole time of work,” he tells us.

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“And I don’t know if it’s because of this – but it’s at Screen Queensland studios in Brisbane, where there’s a hell of a lot of security because you’ve got all these big name celebrities there shooting movies at different times of the year.”

Mike is looking forward to working with Mel again soon. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think there’s only a couple of builders who were only allowed to do certain sections – and no one’s allowed to take any photos or even have their phones in there, I believe!”

He says he wasn’t even allowed a look through the curtain when he was there for a promo shoot.

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“No one’s going in,” he says, adding “it’s so bizzare… but there’s extra security for a reason, and I guess we’ll find out”.

“I’m like, I’ve worked on this program since 1928,” he jokes, “You should be letting me look at anything I want to look at.”

“I want to be the first to use the toilet, get out of my way,” he says with a laugh.

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Sadly for Mike, select social media creators got a sneaky first look at the house just hours before the show’s return, but we still don’t know any details about the 2026 housemates ahead of the launch on Monday, October 26.

“I’m just like everyone watching on TV, but I’ll be actually at the house because I’m there on stage getting the crowd going before Mel Tracina arrives – but it’s going to be one big surprise.”

He teases that this year, there’s a big button, but he “doesn’t know anything about it”.

Mike believes he should be allowed to have a sneak peek. (Credit: Network 10)

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“It leads me thinking, are they going to have a big button in the middle of the house and people could push it at any time? And if you push it, it’s like a slot machine.. You might get something good or is it a bad slot machine?” he guesses.

“Do you get evicted straight away or get a million dollars straight away or get a phone call to the outside?” he continues to conspire.

“Who knows? That’s what makes it so exciting because it’s always something new and that’s such a great idea to just have a button for people to push the mystery button.”

As for whether he’d push it?

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“Yeah, I think I would probably push the button.”

What Mike is hoping for Big Brother 2026

Mike is hoping we see some “love affairs” this season.

Last year, winner Coco Beeby formed a romance with Bruce Dunne, while sparks also flew between Holly Young and Colin Ridley.

While both couples have since split, could there be another chance for a lasting Big Brother romance this year? Mike sure hopes so.

He’s also hoping to see people from different walks of life, from all over Australia, who would “probably have never met” if it wasn’t for the ultimate social experiment.

“What’s great about Big Brother as opposed to say social media where a lot of people spend their time, is that online they get pushed into their different corners of what they’re interested in and they just stay there,” he says.

“But with Big Brother, you have to communicate and hang out with these people from different walks of life and understand them and understand their opinions and thoughts.

Mike’s family visite him on set last year. (Credit: Instagram)

“And you have to deal with different situations that Big Brother puts them in that could result in them having no food for the next couple of months… I just love watching these relationships evolve.”

What shocks him the most are when you think two people are “best buddies”, and then they go back on their word in the diary room and try get their best friend evicted.

“And you’re like, I thought I had that person figured out!” he says.

Mike can’t wait to meet the new housemates, and do it all over again from the voice-over booth.

Big Brother returns Monday, 26 October At 7.30pm On Channel 10.