EXCLUSIVE: Major move could spell end of romance for Big Brother’s Holly and Colin

It was the Big Brother Australia romance that captured fans’ attention, but could it all be over between Holly Young and Colin Ridley?

The lovebirds have been continuing their romance in the real world, but sources have hinted that there is one major thing that could stand in the budding couple’s way.

According to a close friend staying with Holly before the Big Brother finale, her phone “didn’t stop buzzing”, with constant calls from Endemol Shine executives eager to lock her in for a brand-new series in the new year.

“Her phone was off tap,” the insider tells New Idea. “Producers were calling non-stop about another show. Holly’s got big offers on the table.”

While Holly, 30, has been happy to lean into her Big Brother love story for now, sources say her long-term plan is very different, as she is planning a major overseas move that could cause difficulties with Colin, 21.

Big Brother’s Holly Young is said to be considering a US move, which could cause issues with her and Colin Ridley. (Credit: Instagram)

Insiders claim she’s already preparing to head back to the United States, where she previously worked as a model, to continue pursuing her career.

And while she’s been singing Colin’s praises to her friends, multiple sources insist the romance sadly has an expiry date.

“It’s sad because [Colin’s] genuinely smitten,” the insider says. “But Holly’s world is so different. She’ll eventually choose the career and lifestyle that comes with it. It’s only a matter of time.”

The latest claims come after Colin and Holly humorously batted off break-up rumours in a TikTok video as they spent time together in the real world.

In the clip, Colin joked that Holly would “ditch” him now that they were back in the real world, before panning the camera around to show her smiling.

The pair have repeatedly been forced to defend themselves against accusations that their relationship was fake, particularly from their Big Brother housemates.

Colin made his feelings very clear for Holly during the Big Brother final as he declared that he loved her live on stage.

Holly had also dropped the L-bomb during her parting video message on the Channel Ten show, as they appeared to go from strength-to-strength.

Holly and Colin have continued to spend time together after leaving the Big Brother house. (Credit: Network 10)

Speaking to New Idea after her eviction, Holly said she was looking forward to getting to know Colin more in the real world.

“He’s an exceptional human being, and I’m very grateful I was able to connect with him right from the very beginning of the season,” she shared.

“He brought so much positivity and had my back so hard in the whole experience, and that’s something to be admired. His mother raised such a great boy, so she should be very proud.”

She also admitted she felt she and Colin were “unfairly” judged by other people in the Big Brother house.

“If anything, it ended up bringing us closer together because we had to defend everything and every decision we made,” she explained.

“In the real world, people wouldn’t have to do that. If we were walking down the street, nobody would bat an eyelid; we would be fine.”