Big Brother Australia has launched countless everyday Aussies into the spotlight during its decades on air.
From its debut Down Under in 2001, housemates have won over legions of fans and gone on to launch hugely successful careers.
However, others have almost disappeared from the spotlight altogether, opting not to become major celebrities after their reality TV stints.
Now, a whole new group of housemates have entered the Big Brother house, and it remains to be seen what they will do with their newfound fanbase.
Scroll on to find out what some of Big Brother‘s most iconic stars have been up to since leaving the show.
Sara-Marie Fedele
2001
Sara-Marie Fedele rose to fame on the first season of Big Brother way back in 2001.
She won over legions of fans with her bunny ears and bum dance craze, and went on to nab a whole host of other TV opportunities.
She joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars, Totally Wild, and even appeared on an episode of John Safran Vs God.
However, she stepped away from the limelight to raise her daughter, who she welcomed in April 2015.
She now lives in Perth with her daughter and was recently reported to be studying to be a teacher’s aide for children with special needs.
When she turned 40, she underwent a hysterectomy after suffering from severe pain.
“I knew at the time I wasn’t having any more children,’ Sara-Marie told Mamamia, adding that she’d had endometriosis and cysts throughout her life but the hysterectomy “went terribly wrong.”
Fortunately, Sara-Marie confirmed she’s since recovered and is “blessed to be back to normal”.
She recently revealed she never went on Big Brother for the fame, and was shocked when she won over legions of fans on the show.
“I haven’t been in hibernation, I just didn’t care to be known,” she added.” “I’m still the same person before, but a grown-up version. I did what I did and then I was happy to go.”
She hasn’t completely shunned the spotlight, as she is represented by the Sydney-based talent agency Harry M Miller, and occasionally appears as a host or special guest at local events.
Blair McDonough
2001
Blair McDonough was the runner-up of the inaugural season of Big Brother.
The fan-favourite went on to star in Neighbours from 2001 to 2006, starring as Stuart Parker.
He also famously dated his co-star Delta Goodrem while they were both acting on the show, but their relationship was short-lived.
After leaving Ramsay Street, Blair then headed overseas and appeared on various TV shows in the UK.
He featured in police drama Heartbeat before returning to Australia for a stint on Sea Patrol.
In 2011, Blair was cast as Matt O’Connor on Winners & Losers, but was written off during the second series of the show.
In 2017, he had a guest role in Home and Away.
In his personal life, he married his partner, Kristi Townley, in 2013, and they share two children, a daughter, Leni, 10, and a son, Van James, eight.
Reggie Bird
2003
Winner of the third season of the show in 2003, Reggie became a firm fan favourite and has gone down in Big Brother history.
She took home the $250,000 cash prize, but shortly after the finale, she split from her husband, Adrian.
In a major life change, she uprooted her life from Tasmania and moved to Sydney, but struggled to find work because nobody would take her “seriously” after her TV fame.
After a difficult few years, Reggie turned things around and met her second husband, Dale Sorenson, in 2012.
They welcomed two children – a daughter, Mia, 18, and a son, Lucas, 15 – together, but went their separate ways in 2012.
Her son, Lucas, suffers from cystic fibrosis and needs daily care.
“It’s mentally (and) physically draining on Lucas, so I have to stay strong for him,” she previously told our sister site, Now To Love.
“It’s a constant battle to try and get weight on him, so he has to drink supplements and have a diet high in calories and fat. I hope he will live past 37 years of expected time.”
Reggie has also had her own health struggles, and famously revealed her battle with retinitis pigmentosa on the first episode of Big Brother.
She was declared legally blind more than 15 years ago after losing 90 per cent of her central vision.
“I could wake up tomorrow and it’s going to be gone,” she tearfully said of her vision on Big Brother.
Reggie has returned to TV since leaving Big Brother and got a second stint in the house in 2022.
The reality television favourite went on to make history as the only person to win Big Brother twice, much to the elation of her fans everywhere.
“I can’t believe this. Thank you to everyone who voted for me,” she said at the time.
“I’m gonna use that money to put a roof over our heads.”
Earlier this year, she also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where she came in third place.
Chrissie Swan
2003
Chrissie was known for coming in second place behind Reggie Bird on Big Brother’s third season, but these days, she’s a high-profile media personality.
She is arguably most famous for hosting Nova’s The Chrissie Swan Show, and has remained hugely popular in Australia over the years.
She has also served as a judge on The Masked Singer for multiple seasons, but the show did not return in 2025, as Network 10 confirmed it was being “rested”.
Prior to that, Chris was a co-host on Chrissie, Sam, and Browny on Nova 100 with Sam Pang and Jonathan Brown.
Chrissie is also a regular on The Project and has previously appeared in TV shows Can of Worms, I’m a Celeb, The Great Australian Spelling Bee, and Long Lost Family.
She nabbed a silver Logie for her time on The Circle and has hosted Would I Lie To You.
Chrissie is also fronting the newly revamped 90s lifestyle series Healthy, Wealthy & Wise after Channel Seven brought it back to air after three decades.
“When I got the call, it took me all of five seconds to say yes! I was a huge fan of the show back in the nineties and as an obsessive home cook, renovator and lover of helpful home hacks, I was born for this role,” she previously gushed.
In 2021, Chrissie split from her partner of 15 years, Chris Saville, with whom she shares her three children, Leo, Kit, and Peggy.
Speaking with our sister publication, Australian Women’s Weekly, in February 2022, Chrissie said the pair were still “very good friends”.
“We still live together. We talk all the time. So it’s not really that different.”
“We are both so family-orientated and we are 100 percent committed to those kids. We are a really great unit, the five of us together, so it’s a great set-up and a good scenario for all of us.”
Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald
2004
Arguably one of Big Brother‘s best-known stars, Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald had a career as an AFL star before even entering the house.
Since appearing on the reality TV show, Fitzy has gone on to become a well-known media personality.
He co-hosts Nova’s hugely successful drive show, Fitzy and Wippa, and is often seen on our TV screens.
In 2021 he made his acting debut on House Husbands, and he also appeared in 2024 series, Smooth Angels.
Fitzy married his longtime love, Belinda Irons, in 2008, and the pair went on to welcome sons, Hewston and Lennox, into the world.
Constance Hall
2005
Constance first appeared on Big Brother when she was just 21 and captured the nation with her outspoken personality.
She went on to become a huge social media success with her own blog, clothing line, and books.
She was also the owner and creator of fashion brand Queen the Label, but it went into voluntary administration last year.
In 2019, she appeared on Dancing with the Stars and came in third place.
Constance is also well-known for her frank and open posts about the challenges of her growing family on her mummy blog, Constance and Tribe.
She shares four children – Billie-Violet, 15, Arlo Love, 12, and twins Rumi and Snow, 10 – with her ex-husband Bill Mahon.
Constance also welcomed another child, Raja Wolf, with her partner Denim Cooke. Denim also has two children, Sunny and Zeyke, from a previous relationship.
Earlier this year, she put her Margaret River home up for sale and moved back to Perth.
She moved back to the city after Denim had a motorbike accident, so her mother would be able to help more with childcare.
Hotdogs
2005
Otherwise known as Simon Deering, Hotdogs is one of the most well-known Big Brother contestants for his nudie run in the house.
Not much has been seen of him since he left the reality show, but he made a cameo appearance on House Rules in 2018.
The property expert made a surprise appearance on the program to give a valuation, much to the surprise of viewers.
He lives in Perth and works for real estate agent Purplebricks, but little else is known about him as he has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years.
Tully Smyth
2013
We can’t forget Tully Smyth from season ten of Big Brother!
Her controversial relationship with Drew got tongues wagging all over the place as the then-25-year-old cheated on her girlfriend, Tahlia Farrant, while in the house.
Speaking in 2019, Tully admitted she still regretted what happened and the “hurt” it caused other people after the affair sparked national outrage.
“I felt that, I’m not sure if [Anthony] felt that,” she told the Shameless Podcast.
“There were six weeks when I was out there alone. He never had to deal with the repercussions of what happened. He was a rock star that turned a lesbian and I was a cheating sl***y homewrecker.
“I had to deal with a lot of the bulls*** before he even got out of the house.”
“I hurt someone who I loved so much, for someone else that I love,” she added.
Tully and Drew went their separate ways in 2014, just a few months after filming Big Brother, but they reunited when they both returned to the show in 2022.
In August 2025, Tully revealed she is on good terms with both Drew and her ex-girlfrind, Tahlia, a decade on from the scandal.
“I’m good friends with them both! Drew and I bump into each other around Melbourne and text here and there,” she told Mamamia.
“Tahlia and I talk regularly, [my partner] Ned and I even spent my birthday with her, her partner, and their gorgeous baby last year.
“She’s still an important part of my life, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to stay in each other’s corners.”
Since leaving Big Brother, Tully has become a successful media personality and influencer, and boasts 209,000 followers on Instagram.
She also hosts the Self Help(ed) podcast, is an ambassador for Dementia Australia, and writes a column for Elle Magazine.
Drew Anthony
2013
As for the other half of the 2013 cheating scandal, Drew Anthony has found love again since finishing in fourth place on Big Brother.
In 2024, Drew got engaged to his girlfriend, Bianca, and they often show off their affections for one another on social media.
They have not yet tied the knot, but have enjoyed a whole host of romantic getaways around the globe, including to Paris and the Amalfi Coast.
He worked as a model after leaving Big Brother, but has since changed career and is now the general manager at a hospitality company.
Drew also returned to Big Brother for the 2022 season, and he is still rocking his iconic man bun.
Tim Dormer
2013
Arguably one of the most strategic players we’ve ever witnessed in the series’ history, Tim Dormer’s scheming skills secured him the win in 2013.
He went on the star in The Celebrity Apprentice and Big Brother Canada, before returning to the Big Brother house once again for the 2022 season.
Nowadays, Tim has stepped back from the limelight and is working as a disability support career, something he describes as “really rewarding”.
“Support care work is such a diverse spectrum of care because all the clients have different care needs,” he told Yahoo Lifestyle in June 2023.
“But you’d be surprised how much of a difference you can make in someone’s life just by showing up.”
Skye Wheatley
2014
Skye Wheatley became memorable in the Big Brother house for her high-energy antics and came in third place.
And she has certainly made the most of her fame, and has since launched a career as a successful influencer and YouTuber.
She has more than 630,000 followers on Instagram, where she gives fans a glimpse at her daily life.
Skye was also crowned as the 2024 winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and now hosts a podcast with her co-star, Callum Hole.
Skye met her partner, Lachlan Waugh, in 2017 on Tinder, and they welcomed two sons together, Forest and Bear.
However, in October 2025, Skye shocked fans by announcing that she and Lachlan had gone their separate ways after eight years together.
While they have had short breaks in the past, Skye delved into their separation on her Nova podcast, Skye & Callum.
“There’s been a lot on both our plates, we’re both stressed with work, I think it’s very hard to understand each other sometimes,” she shared.
“It consumed me to the point where I was like, I cannot even move or I don’t want to get out of bed.”
However, she didn’t rule out reconciling as she admitted they are still living together, but plan to focus on their children for now.
“There was a breakup, we will work through it. We will eventually try and sort things out,” she added.