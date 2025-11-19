Winner of the third season of the show in 2003, Reggie became a firm fan favourite and has gone down in Big Brother history.

She took home the $250,000 cash prize, but shortly after the finale, she split from her husband, Adrian.

In a major life change, she uprooted her life from Tasmania and moved to Sydney, but struggled to find work because nobody would take her “seriously” after her TV fame.

After a difficult few years, Reggie turned things around and met her second husband, Dale Sorenson, in 2012.

They welcomed two children – a daughter, Mia, 18, and a son, Lucas, 15 – together, but went their separate ways in 2012.

Her son, Lucas, suffers from cystic fibrosis and needs daily care.

“It’s mentally (and) physically draining on Lucas, so I have to stay strong for him,” she previously told our sister site, Now To Love.

“It’s a constant battle to try and get weight on him, so he has to drink supplements and have a diet high in calories and fat. I hope he will live past 37 years of expected time.”

Reggie has also had her own health struggles, and famously revealed her battle with retinitis pigmentosa on the first episode of Big Brother.

She was declared legally blind more than 15 years ago after losing 90 per cent of her central vision.

“I could wake up tomorrow and it’s going to be gone,” she tearfully said of her vision on Big Brother.

Reggie has returned to TV since leaving Big Brother and got a second stint in the house in 2022.

The reality television favourite went on to make history as the only person to win Big Brother twice, much to the elation of her fans everywhere.

“I can’t believe this. Thank you to everyone who voted for me,” she said at the time.

“I’m gonna use that money to put a roof over our heads.”

Earlier this year, she also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where she came in third place.