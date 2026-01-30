How Michael Klim’s fiancée Michelle Owen has supported him through life-changing diagnosis

Michael Klim has made a devastating admission about the beginning of his relationship with his now-fiancée Michelle Owen.

In 2020, the Olympic swimmer, 48, was diagnosed with CIDP (Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), an autoimmune disease that causes muscle wastage and sensory loss, shortly after he met Michelle.

In a new episode of Australian Story, set to air on Monday, February 2, Michael has revealed the emotional words he told Michelle after his diagnosis.

“I said to her that you’ve got the dud version of Michael Klim. I don’t want you to have to live with this burden,” he revealed.

He said he “couldn’t see a future” and felt like his “identity” as an athlete was taken away after the diagnosis, but Michelle remained by his side and helped his emerge from the most difficult period of his life.

“I feel like now I’m no less of a person or even, to be honest, probably a fuller person because of what I’ve been through,” Michael said. “I never thought I’d say that.”

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Michael and Michelle’s relationship.

Michael Klim and Michelle Owen got engaged in December. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Michael Klim’s partner now?

Michael and Michelle first met in 2019 at a bar in Bali and quickly discovered they had plenty of shared interests.

Michelle was visiting Bali at the time, while Michael had lived there for a decade, running his swim business, Klim Swim.

“We were both single when we met in a bar in Bali: I had three kids, and she was living in Australia,” he previously told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We discovered our common loves for travel, art, Bali, music and water.”

They were together for just six months when Covid hit, with Michelle deciding to stay in Bali to support Michael, who had just been diagnosed with CIDP, rather than return to Sydney.

“Michelle is super loyal, which is one of her strongest traits,” he shared.

“She put her professional life in music on hold as I went through my darkest days. My kids adore her, and I’m very fortunate she came into my life when she did.”

She supported Michael through his CIDP diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

What does Michelle Owen do for a living?

Michelle worked as a DJ and producer and has performed at major venues around Australia.

She has residencies at popular Sydney clubs including Yu, Sounds on Sunday, Chinese Laundry, and Tank and Home.

Michelle had hosted a show on KIIS FM before moving to Ibiza to explore the European music scene.

In 2012, she launched her website, Almost Real, a platform for music, art and culture.

She is also a project manager at HOTA on the Gold Coast and co-founded the Klim Foundation with Michael, through which they raise awareness for CIDP.

Is Michael Klim engaged?

Michael announced that he had proposed to Michelle on Christmas Eve 2025.

He shared an array of sweet photographs of Michelle flashing her ring on Instagram and gushed over their close bond.

“She said yes!” he wrote in the caption. “I am a very lucky man to call @michelleowen my fiancée.

“She is pure heart. Deeply kind. Steady when it mattered most. Our relationship was built during real adversity and it never wavered. It makes this moment even sweeter.

“We are incredibly happy and excited to spend our lives together. More adventures. More laughs. More memories as a family.”

Michael was married to Lindy Klim for 10 years. She is pictured with their eldest daughter, Stella. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Michael and Lindy Klim still married?

Michael first met Balinese princess Lindy at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and they got married in 2006.

They welcomed three children, Stella, 20, Rocco, 16, and Frankie, 14, but went their separate ways in 2016.

Their split was highly publicised at the time, with Michael forced to deny cruel rumours that he had been unfaithful.

“We made the decision (to end the marriage) and take this direction because we wanted to be happier,” he told New Idea at the time.

“I did some soul searching, and so did she. We both made that decision, and we didn’t make it lightly.”

Despite their “bitter” split, they are now on good terms and have reached a positive co-parenting relationship.