Footy legend Darryl Brohman reveals shock cancer diagnosis

NEED TO KNOW Darryl Brohman has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer which affects the lymphatic system.

Darryl previously battled prostate cancer in 2010.

Footy legend Darryl Brohman has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The rugby league star, 69, announced his devastating diagnosis during an interview with 2GB radio host Mark Levy on November 20.

He revealed he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), a type of cancer which affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s immune defence.

“I have been a bit crook for the last six weeks or so, and I have been diagnosed with a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Darryl confirmed live on air.

Darryl Brohman has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s a form of cancer, and I have started treatment today. I start chemo on Monday, and there’s about a 21-day period between the chemos, and there are about six or seven that I’ve got to do.

“It’s not great news, but if there is any good news from a cancer perspective, it’s probably on the lower scale, and everyone I speak to says it is very treatable – so I’m pretty positive that I’ll be alright.”

The Channel Nine star, affectionately known as “Big Marn”, revealed he was diagnosed after suffering from a bad stomach.

“I was a bit crook in the stomach, and I just felt a bit heavy, and I just went and got tested. I have probably been tested about seven or eight times,” he said.

Darryl’s wife, Beverly, has taken time off to support him amid his health woes. (Credit: Getty)

“They had to form an accurate opinion of what it was.”

Darryl’s wife, Beverly, has taken time off work to support him through the diagnosis.

Amid his health woes, Darryl walked his daughter, Lizzie, down the aisle at her wedding just days before publicly revealing his diagnosis.

“My daughter got married last Friday, so it came at a bad time, but it was a fantastic wedding,” he told Mark on air.

Darryl is planning to take a break over the next few months to focus on his health, but plans to return to the air for the 2026 NRL season.

It is not the first time that the radio star has battled the disease, as he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010.

At the time, Darryl underwent surgery and made a full recovery, and used his platform to urge other men to get regular checks.