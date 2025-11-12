James Van Der Beek reveals he’s selling show memorabilia to fund cancer battle

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has shared an update about the next step he’s taking amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The actor, who was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in November 2024, revealed that he’s selling memorabilia in partnership with an auction site.

Taking to Instagram, he said proceeds will be dedicated to families financially burdened by cancer, including his own, but the post has since been deleted. PEOPLE exclusively reported that all proceeds will support his family.

James Van Der Beek has provided the cancer update after his November 2024 diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

The father of six told the publication that it was a hard decision to sell the items, but that it was a way to thank those who have supported him.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” the 48-year-old said.

“While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

Items up for auction include the necklace his character, Dawson Leery, gifted to Zoe for prom, which is predicted to fetch between $26,400 USD and $52,800 USD.

This Dawson’s Creek ensemble will also be up for sale. (Credit: Instagram)

The outfit from the show’s pilot will also be up for auction and could sell for up to $4000 USD.

The beloved show ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.

He is also selling the cleats and the West Canaan Coyotes Hat he wore in Varsity Blues.

While he’s been battling cancer, he’s still been acting. He has also revealed that his children have become his carers in recent months.