The Block’s Robby and Mat are heading to the Winter Olympics!

After their whirlwind experience on The Block, fan favourites Robby and Mat are heading overseas to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Adelaide duo will be heading to Milan to see all of the coverage firsthand.

Just before the event kicks off in February, the pair posted a video on Instagram, where they met with Aussie skaters Anastasiia Igorevna Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos Moore, who showed them some tricks on the ice.

In the video posted on January 28, we see Robby attempt an axle. Mat, on the other hand, who is a former figure skater, did it with ease.

We don’t know what the pair will be up to in Italy, but we are sure it will be very entertaining!

The video was a collaborative post between the accounts of The Block, the Australian Olympic Team, and the duo’s show account.

Robby and Mat are heading to the Winter Olympics! (Credit: Channel Nine)

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2026 in Australia

Channel Nine is leading Australia’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, so you can watch it on TV and 9Now from February 6 until February 22.

Every medal moment will also be shared on Stan Sport.

You can watch all of the Winter Olympics coverage on Channel Nine and Stan Sport. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics?

This year’s event will be held in Italy, in Cortina and Milan.

You can watch eight sports and 15 disciplines.

Where are the next five Winter Olympics’?

After Milano and Cortina, the Winter Olympics will be held in the French Alps (2030) and Salt Lake City (2034). The 2038 and 2042 locations are yet to be revealed.

However, the Swiss Olympic Committee has been in contact with the International Olympic Committee since November 2023, to host the event in 2038.

Which countries are banned from the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Russia cannot compete as a country at the 2026 Winter Olympics, after the International Olympic Committee suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ban means that the ROC cannot send any athletes to the Games. Russian athletes have not competed for the country since the 2014 Winter Olympics.

However, Russian athletes can still qualify and partake if they go through a strict vetting process, and compete under a neutral flag.

Belarus has also been banned, but athletes can also compete under the neutral flag.